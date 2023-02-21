Miami, FL

Exploring Little Havana: Miami's Vibrant Cuban Community

gmc94

Miami is known for its vibrant culture and diverse communities, but perhaps one of the most iconic neighborhoods in the city is Little Havana. This vibrant neighborhood is located just west of downtown Miami and is home to a large Cuban community. Here's a guide to exploring Little Havana and experiencing the Cuban culture in Miami.

  1. Visit Calle Ocho: Calle Ocho is the main street in Little Havana and is the heart of the neighborhood. This lively street is lined with colorful buildings, street performers, and Cuban restaurants and shops. Take a stroll down Calle Ocho and soak in the sights and sounds of Little Havana.
  2. Try Cuban Food: Little Havana is known for its delicious Cuban food. Head to Versailles Restaurant, a local favorite, for some classic Cuban dishes like ropa vieja and arroz con pollo. For a sweet treat, visit Azucar Ice Cream Company for some of the best ice cream in the city.
  3. Visit Maximo Gomez Park: Also known as Domino Park, Maximo Gomez Park is a popular gathering spot for locals. The park is home to several domino tables where locals play and socialize. Stop by and watch a game or join in on the fun.
  4. Take a Cigar-Making Class: Cuba is known for its cigars, and Little Havana is the perfect place to learn about the art of cigar making. Visit a local cigar shop like El Titan de Bronze and take a cigar-making class.
  5. Visit the Bay of Pigs Museum: The Bay of Pigs Museum is dedicated to the history of the Cuban exile community in Miami. The museum tells the story of the Bay of Pigs invasion and the Cuban community's journey to the United States.
  6. Attend a Cultural Event: Little Havana hosts several cultural events throughout the year, including the Calle Ocho Festival and the Viernes Culturales Art Walk. These events showcase the neighborhood's vibrant culture and are a great way to experience the local community.
  7. Visit the Tower Theater: The Tower Theater is a historic cinema in Little Havana that showcases both mainstream and independent films. The theater is also home to the Miami International Film Festival, which takes place annually.
  8. Take a Walking Tour: One of the best ways to experience Little Havana is on foot. Several tour companies offer guided walking tours of the neighborhood, which provide insight into the area's history and culture.
  9. Visit the Ball & Chain: The Ball & Chain is a historic jazz bar in Little Havana that has been around since the 1930s. The bar has a rich history and has hosted several famous musicians over the years. Stop by for a drink and some live music.
  10. Admire the Street Art: Little Havana is home to several stunning murals and street art installations. Take a walk around the neighborhood and admire the colorful and vibrant art.

Little Havana is a vibrant and exciting neighborhood that offers a unique look into Miami's Cuban culture. So, whether you're a foodie, history buff, or just looking for a fun day out, Little Havana is a must-visit destination in Miami.

Photo byChristopher AlvarengaonUnsplash

