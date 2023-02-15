Pennsylvania's Quirkiest Museums and Attractions

Pennsylvania is a state with a rich history and diverse culture, and its museums and attractions reflect this in some unique and quirky ways. Whether you're a history buff or just looking for something offbeat and entertaining, Pennsylvania has a variety of museums and attractions that are sure to delight. Here are some of the state's quirkiest museums and attractions:

Eastern State Penitentiary

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia is not your typical museum. The penitentiary was once the most famous and expensive prison in the world, and it now offers visitors a glimpse into the harsh realities of prison life in the 19th and 20th centuries. Visitors can take a self-guided audio tour of the cellblocks, which are filled with eerie art installations and exhibits about the prison's infamous inmates.

The Mutter Museum

The Mutter Museum in Philadelphia is a medical museum that showcases a collection of medical oddities and curiosities. The museum's collection includes preserved specimens, medical instruments, and anatomical models that highlight the history of medicine and medical research. Visitors can see the tallest skeleton on display in North America, the preserved remains of a woman with a horn growing out of her forehead, and a piece of Albert Einstein's brain.

The Houdini Museum

The Houdini Museum in Scranton is dedicated to the life and work of the world-famous magician and escape artist, Harry Houdini. The museum features exhibits on Houdini's life, including artifacts such as his straightjacket, handcuffs, and stage props. Visitors can also see live magic shows and escape demonstrations.

The Shoe House

The Shoe House in Hellam is a unique and quirky attraction that is shaped like a giant shoe. The house was built in the 1940s by a local shoe salesman as a marketing stunt, and it has since become a beloved roadside attraction. Visitors can take a tour of the shoe-shaped house, which features a living room, kitchen, and bedroom.

The American Treasure Tour

The American Treasure Tour in Oaks is a museum that showcases a collection of Americana, including vintage cars, mechanical music machines, and pop culture memorabilia. Visitors can take a tram tour of the museum's vast collection, which includes a miniature circus, a collection of classic automobiles, and an exhibit of old-timey arcade games.

The Yuengling Brewery

The Yuengling Brewery in Pottsville is America's oldest operating brewery, dating back to 1829. Visitors can take a guided tour of the brewery, which includes a history of the Yuengling family and a behind-the-scenes look at the beer-making process. At the end of the tour, visitors can enjoy a cold Yuengling beer in the brewery's tasting room.

Pennsylvania is home to a wide variety of quirky and unique museums and attractions that are sure to pique the interest of visitors. From the eerie cells of Eastern State Penitentiary to the giant shoe-shaped house in Hellam, there's no shortage of offbeat and entertaining things to see and do in Pennsylvania.

The National Watch and Clock Museum

The National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia is dedicated to the history and art of timekeeping. The museum's collection includes a wide range of timepieces, from ancient sundials to modern smartwatches. Visitors can see unique pieces such as a clock that runs on grass, a watch that belonged to George Washington, and an exhibit on the history of timekeeping in space.

The Jim Thorpe Memorial

The Jim Thorpe Memorial in Jim Thorpe is dedicated to the life and legacy of the Olympic gold medalist and professional football player. The memorial features exhibits on Thorpe's life, including artifacts such as his Olympic medals and football uniforms. Visitors can also take a guided tour of the town of Jim Thorpe, which was renamed in honor of the athlete.

The Mercer Museum

The Mercer Museum in Doylestown is a museum of early American tools and artifacts. The museum's collection includes over 40,000 items, ranging from agricultural tools to hand-crafted furniture. Visitors can see unique pieces such as a whaleboat and a Conestoga wagon, as well as exhibits on early American life and culture.

The Amish Farm and House

The Amish Farm and House in Lancaster offers visitors a glimpse into the life and culture of the Amish community in Pennsylvania. Visitors can take a guided tour of a traditional Amish farmhouse and learn about the community's history, beliefs, and way of life. The farm also features a variety of farm animals, including cows, chickens, and goats.

In conclusion, Pennsylvania's museums and attractions offer visitors a unique and quirky glimpse into the state's history, culture, and way of life. From the medical oddities of the Mutter Museum to the timekeeping history of the National Watch and Clock Museum, there's something for everyone in Pennsylvania's museums and attractions. So the next time you're in the state, be sure to check out some of these offbeat and entertaining destinations.

Photo by Jimmy on Unsplash

