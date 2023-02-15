Pennsylvania is a hiker's paradise, with its vast array of state parks, forests, and nature reserves that offer stunning views of the state's diverse landscapes. From the rugged mountains of the Poconos to the rolling hills of the Appalachian range, the state offers a range of trails to explore. Here are some of the best hiking trails in Pennsylvania:

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is located in the Appalachian Mountains and is known for its stunning views of the fall foliage and the annual hawk migration. The Sanctuary has over 8 miles of trails that wind through the woods and along the rocky ridgeline.

Ricketts Glen State Park

Ricketts Glen State Park is home to the Glens Natural Area, a National Natural Landmark. The park features over 20 waterfalls, and the 7.2-mile Falls Trail takes hikers past 21 of them. This is a challenging hike, but the scenery is well worth the effort.

Ohiopyle State Park

Ohiopyle State Park is located in southwestern Pennsylvania and is known for its natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities. The park has over 79 miles of trails that take hikers through forests, along rivers, and over the park's famous waterfalls.

Presque Isle State Park

Presque Isle State Park is located on Lake Erie and is known for its sandy beaches and picturesque lighthouse. The park has over 11 miles of trails that wind through the dunes, forests, and wetlands that make up the park.

Hickory Run State Park

Hickory Run State Park is located in the Pocono Mountains and is known for its boulder fields and the famous Shades of Death Trail. The park has over 40 miles of trails that take hikers through forests, past waterfalls, and along the park's many streams.

Moraine State Park

Moraine State Park is located in western Pennsylvania and is known for its man-made Lake Arthur. The park has over 28 miles of trails that take hikers through forests, past wetlands, and along the lake's shore.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

Valley Forge National Historical Park is known for its role in the Revolutionary War and for its beautiful scenery. The park has over 28 miles of trails that take hikers through the park's many historic sites and past the Schuylkill River.

Pennsylvania is home to some of the best hiking trails in the country. Whether you are a seasoned hiker or a beginner, there is a trail for everyone. So pack your hiking boots, grab your backpack, and hit the trails to explore the state's natural beauty.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Photo by Walter Martin on Unsplash

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a stunning park that straddles the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border. It boasts over 100 miles of hiking trails, ranging from easy nature walks to challenging climbs with rewarding views. The park is known for its beautiful waterfalls, scenic overlooks, and diverse wildlife.

French Creek State Park

French Creek State Park is located in southeastern Pennsylvania and is known for its beautiful lake and extensive network of hiking trails. The park has over 35 miles of trails that take hikers through forests, fields, and along the lake's shoreline. The park also offers a variety of outdoor recreation activities, such as fishing, boating, and camping.

Allegheny National Forest

The Allegheny National Forest is located in northwestern Pennsylvania and spans over 500,000 acres of pristine wilderness. The forest has over 600 miles of trails that take hikers through dense forests, past tranquil streams, and up to scenic overlooks. The park is also known for its abundant wildlife, including black bears, bald eagles, and white-tailed deer.

In summary, Pennsylvania offers a vast array of hiking trails for nature enthusiasts of all levels. From the challenging waterfalls at Ricketts Glen to the tranquil beauty of Allegheny National Forest, there's no shortage of beautiful landscapes to explore. So pack your bags, lace up your hiking boots, and hit the trails for an unforgettable adventure in Pennsylvania's great outdoors.