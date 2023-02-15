Pennsylvania is a state with a rich history and diverse landscapes

Pennsylvania is a state with a rich history and diverse landscapes, making it an ideal destination for scenic road trips. From rolling hills to dense forests to winding rivers, Pennsylvania has plenty of picturesque drives to explore. In this blog post, we'll take a look at some of the most scenic drives in Pennsylvania.

Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway

The Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway is a 70-mile drive that passes through the picturesque Laurel Highlands region of Pennsylvania. The route begins in Uniontown and passes through small towns, lush forests, and stunning mountain vistas. Highlights along the way include Ohiopyle State Park, which features waterfalls, rapids, and hiking trails, as well as the historic town of Ligonier.

Route 6

Route 6 is a historic highway that runs from the Delaware River in the east to the Ohio border in the west. The Pennsylvania portion of the route covers over 400 miles and passes through a variety of landscapes, including forests, farmland, and small towns. Along the way, visitors can see attractions such as the Kinzua Bridge State Park, the PA Grand Canyon, and the town of Wellsboro, known for its gas-lit streets and Victorian architecture.

PA Route 32

Also known as River Road, PA Route 32 follows the Delaware River through Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania. The drive features charming small towns, historic sites, and beautiful views of the river. Visitors can stop at attractions such as Washington Crossing Historic Park, which commemorates George Washington's famous crossing of the Delaware River, or the Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve, which features over 700 species of native plants.

The Endless Mountains

The Endless Mountains region of northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its rolling hills and stunning vistas. Visitors can take a scenic drive along Route 6, which passes through the region, or take the back roads for an even more scenic route. Along the way, visitors can see attractions such as the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, the quaint town of Tunkhannock, and the Susquehanna River.

Grand View Drive

Located in central Pennsylvania, Grand View Drive is a 12-mile scenic route that offers stunning views of the Susquehanna River and the surrounding countryside. The route features several overlooks where visitors can stop and take in the views. The drive also passes through the town of Halifax, which has a charming historic district and several unique shops and restaurants.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

The Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a natural wonderland that spans the Delaware River along the Pennsylvania and New Jersey border. Visitors can drive through the park on Route 209 and stop at various scenic overlooks to take in the breathtaking views of the river, waterfalls, and forests. The park is also home to many outdoor activities such as hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

Route 30, Lincoln Highway

Known as the Lincoln Highway, Route 30 is the first coast-to-coast highway in the United States. In Pennsylvania, the route passes through small towns, scenic farmland, and charming historic sites. Visitors can stop at the Flight 93 National Memorial, which honors the passengers and crew of the United Flight 93 that crashed on September 11, 2001, or the historic town of Bedford, which features unique shops, restaurants, and museums.

Route 120, Bucktail Trail

The Bucktail Trail, also known as Route 120, is a scenic drive that runs through the heart of the Pennsylvania Wilds. The route passes through dense forests, mountain ridges, and small towns, offering visitors a glimpse of the state's natural beauty. Along the way, visitors can stop at attractions such as the Elk Country Visitor Center, which features exhibits about Pennsylvania's elk population, or the quaint town of Lock Haven, which has a historic downtown and beautiful river views.

PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor

The PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor is a designated scenic byway that runs through 11 counties in northeastern Pennsylvania. The route passes through charming small towns, historic sites, and beautiful natural areas, offering visitors a glimpse of the state's diverse landscapes and cultures. Highlights along the way include the town of Hawley, which features unique shops and restaurants, and the Tioga Central Railroad, which offers scenic train rides through the countryside.

In summary, Pennsylvania has no shortage of scenic drives to explore, each with its unique charm and beauty. Whether you're looking for stunning natural vistas, charming small towns, or historic sites, you're sure to find something that suits your interests. So, hop in your car, roll down the windows, and take a drive through the scenic beauty of the Keystone State.

Photo byValeriia KoganonUnsplash

