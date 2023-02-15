Visiting Hershey, PA: Sweet Treats and Fun Activities

Hershey, Pennsylvania is a sweet destination that offers a delicious array of activities for visitors of all ages. Known as the "Sweetest Place on Earth," Hershey is home to the Hershey's Chocolate Factory, Hershey's Chocolate World, and the Hershey's Chocolate Spa, as well as a variety of fun activities and attractions that are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Hershey's Chocolate World

Hershey's Chocolate World is a must-visit attraction for anyone traveling to Hershey, PA. Visitors can take a free ride through a simulated chocolate factory, watch a 4D movie, and even create their own custom chocolate bars. There are also opportunities to meet some of the famous Hershey characters, including Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey's Kisses.

Hersheypark

Hersheypark is a 121-acre amusement park that offers fun for visitors of all ages. There are over 70 rides, including roller coasters, water rides, and family-friendly attractions. Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, and shopping in the park's many gift shops.

Hershey Gardens

For visitors looking for a more serene experience, Hershey Gardens offers 23 acres of beautiful gardens and collections. The gardens feature over 5,000 roses, a Japanese garden, and a butterfly house that's home to over 500 butterflies from around the world. The gardens are also home to The Children's Garden, a unique space designed to inspire children to connect with nature.

The Hershey Story Museum

The Hershey Story Museum is a fascinating look at the life and legacy of Milton Hershey, the founder of the Hershey chocolate empire. Visitors can learn about Hershey's humble beginnings, his success in the candy industry, and his philanthropic efforts. There are also interactive exhibits that allow visitors to create their own candy bars and learn about the chocolate-making process.

Hershey's Chocolate Spa

For a truly indulgent experience, visitors can book a treatment at the Hershey's Chocolate Spa. The spa offers a variety of chocolate-themed treatments, including massages, facials, and body wraps. There's even a cocoa bath that's sure to leave visitors feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.

Hershey, Pennsylvania is a unique and sweet destination that offers a variety of fun activities and attractions for visitors. Whether you're a fan of roller coasters or roses, chocolate or spa treatments, Hershey has something for everyone. So, pack your bags and head to Hershey, PA for a sweet and unforgettable adventure.

Indian Echo Caverns

Located just a short drive from Hershey, Indian Echo Caverns is a beautiful underground world waiting to be explored. Visitors can take a guided tour of the caverns, which are over 440 million years old, and marvel at the stunning natural formations. The caverns are also home to a beautiful lake that reflects the cave walls, creating a stunning visual display.

Hershey Trolley Works

For a fun and unique way to learn about Hershey's history, visitors can take a tour with Hershey Trolley Works. The company offers several different tours, including a Chocolate and History Trolley Tour that takes visitors through the town of Hershey and explores its rich history. There's even a Cocoa and Carols Trolley Tour during the holiday season, which features a sing-along and hot cocoa.

ZooAmerica

ZooAmerica is a wildlife park that's home to over 200 animals from North America. The park features several different habitats, including a wetlands exhibit, a bear den, and a prairie dog town. Visitors can also take a guided tour of the park and learn about the different species of animals that call ZooAmerica home.

The Hershey Theatre

For visitors looking for a cultural experience, The Hershey Theatre is a beautiful venue that hosts a variety of performances, including Broadway shows, concerts, and comedy acts. The theatre is known for its stunning architecture, including a domed ceiling and a beautiful chandelier.

Hershey's Ice Cream Shop

No trip to Hershey would be complete without a visit to the Hershey's Ice Cream Shop. The shop offers a variety of ice cream flavors, including classic Hershey's chocolate and peanut butter cup, as well as sundaes, milkshakes, and other sweet treats. Visitors can also take home some of Hershey's famous chocolate, as the shop sells a variety of candy and chocolate bars.

In conclusion, Hershey, Pennsylvania is a wonderful destination that offers something for everyone. Whether you're a fan of chocolate, nature, history, or entertainment, Hershey has it all. So, pack your bags and head to Hershey for a sweet and unforgettable adventure.