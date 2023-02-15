Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh: The Steel City's Best Attractions

gmc94

Pittsburgh, known as the "Steel City," is a vibrant and historic city in western Pennsylvania. The city has a rich industrial heritage, which is evident in its many steel bridges, buildings, and museums. But Pittsburgh is more than just its industrial past. It's a city that has reinvented itself over the years, now offering a thriving arts and culture scene, a beautiful riverfront, and some of the best food and drink in the state. In this guide, we'll explore some of Pittsburgh's best attractions that you won't want to miss.

The Strip District

The Strip District is a historic neighborhood located just outside of downtown Pittsburgh. This lively area is known for its outdoor markets, restaurants, and shops, and is a great place to explore on foot. Sample some local favorites like pierogies, kielbasa, and Italian pastries, and browse the many shops selling everything from fresh produce to vintage clothing.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

The Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is a must-visit attraction for anyone who loves nature and beautiful gardens. The conservatory features 14 rooms filled with exotic plants, flowers, and trees from around the world. Don't miss the outdoor gardens, which feature a Japanese garden, a butterfly garden, and a stunning outdoor sculpture garden.

The Andy Warhol Museum

Located on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, the Andy Warhol Museum is a must-see for any art lover. The museum features a vast collection of Warhol's art, including paintings, prints, photographs, and films. Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities and workshops to learn more about Warhol's life and art.

The Duquesne Incline

The Duquesne Incline is a funicular railway that has been in operation since the late 1800s. The incline offers a scenic ride up to the top of Mt. Washington, where visitors can enjoy stunning views of the city and the three rivers that surround it. At the top, be sure to visit the observation deck and snap some photos of the incredible views.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is one of the top natural history museums in the country, with a vast collection of exhibits and artifacts from around the world. Highlights include the world-renowned dinosaur exhibits, the Hall of Minerals and Gems, and the Alcoa Foundation Hall of American Indians.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium is a must-visit for families with children. The zoo features over 4,000 animals, including tigers, elephants, and polar bears. Visitors can also explore the PPG Aquarium, which is home to over 400 species of fish and other marine life.

The Heinz History Center

The Heinz History Center is an award-winning museum that tells the story of Western Pennsylvania's past. Visitors can explore the region's rich history through interactive exhibits, artifacts, and photographs. The museum's collection includes everything from antique cars to artifacts from the American Civil War, making it a fascinating place to visit for people of all ages.

Point State Park

Located at the confluence of the Allegheny and Monongahela rivers, Point State Park is a beautiful green space in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh. The park features walking paths, picnic areas, and stunning views of the city skyline. Visitors can also explore the Fort Pitt Museum, which is located within the park and tells the story of Pittsburgh's strategic location during the French and Indian War.

The National Aviary

The National Aviary is home to over 500 birds from around the world, including many endangered species. Visitors can see birds of prey, parrots, and even penguins up close, and can learn about conservation efforts to protect these amazing creatures. The aviary also offers hands-on experiences like bird feedings and up-close encounters with some of the birds.

The Cathedral of Learning

The Cathedral of Learning is an iconic building on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh. The 42-story tower is one of the tallest educational buildings in the world and features beautiful Gothic architecture. Visitors can take a self-guided tour of the building, which includes a visit to the Nationality Rooms, a series of classrooms decorated in the style of different cultures from around the world.

Pittsburgh is a city full of surprises and unique attractions that are sure to delight visitors. From its rich industrial history to its thriving arts and culture scene, there's always something new and exciting to discover in this vibrant city. So, the next time you're in western Pennsylvania, be sure to add some of these top attractions in Pittsburgh to your itinerary.

Photo byJoshua PeacockonUnsplash

