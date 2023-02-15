A Nature Lover's Guide to Pennsylvania's State Parks

If you're a nature lover, there's no better place to explore than Pennsylvania's state parks. From towering mountains to scenic waterfalls, Pennsylvania's state parks offer a vast array of natural wonders waiting to be discovered. In this guide, we'll explore some of the best state parks in Pennsylvania, along with the unique features that make each one so special.

Ricketts Glen State Park

Located in the northeastern part of the state, Ricketts Glen State Park is home to one of the most stunning natural wonders in Pennsylvania - the Glens Natural Area. This 7.2-mile trail takes hikers past 22 waterfalls, each one more beautiful than the last. The park also offers camping, fishing, and boating on Lake Jean.

Ohiopyle State Park

Located in the southwestern part of the state, Ohiopyle State Park is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. The park is home to the Youghiogheny River, which offers some of the best whitewater rafting in the eastern United States. The park also features over 79 miles of hiking and biking trails, as well as some of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the state.

Presque Isle State Park

Located on the shores of Lake Erie, Presque Isle State Park offers 13 miles of sandy beaches and over 21 miles of hiking and biking trails. The park is a haven for birdwatchers, with over 300 species of birds calling the park home. It's also a popular destination for boating, fishing, and swimming.

Cook Forest State Park

Located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, Cook Forest State Park is a must-visit for anyone who loves the great outdoors. The park is home to some of the largest and oldest trees in the eastern United States, as well as miles of hiking trails, fishing spots, and campgrounds.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Located on the border between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area offers some of the most breathtaking scenery in the state. The park is home to the Delaware River, which offers some of the best whitewater rafting and kayaking in the region. It's also a popular destination for hiking, fishing, and camping.

Hickory Run State Park

Located in the Pocono Mountains, Hickory Run State Park is home to the famous Boulder Field, a unique geological wonder that consists of over 15,000 boulders. The park also offers miles of hiking trails, fishing spots, and a beautiful lake for swimming and boating.

From the mountains to the shores of Lake Erie, Pennsylvania's state parks offer some of the most stunning natural wonders in the eastern United States. Whether you're a seasoned hiker, an avid fisherman, or just looking for a peaceful escape into nature, there's a state park in Pennsylvania that's perfect for you. So, the next time you find yourself in the Keystone State, be sure to explore some of the hidden gems that make Pennsylvania's state parks so special. You won't be disappointed!

It's important to note that each state park has its own unique features and attractions. Some parks offer more rugged hiking trails, while others offer calm lakes for swimming and boating. Some parks are ideal for camping, while others offer cozy cabins for rent. It's up to you to decide which park is best suited for your interests and needs.

In addition to the six state parks mentioned above, Pennsylvania is home to over 100 other state parks, each with its own unique features waiting to be discovered. Whether you're a local or a visitor, take the time to explore some of these hidden gems and experience the natural beauty of Pennsylvania.

But while you're exploring the state's parks, it's important to remember to practice Leave No Trace principles. This means being respectful of the environment by packing out your trash, staying on designated trails, and not disturbing wildlife. By practicing Leave No Trace, you can help ensure that Pennsylvania's state parks remain beautiful and accessible for generations to come.

In conclusion, Pennsylvania's state parks offer a world of adventure for nature lovers. From hiking and fishing to camping and swimming, there's something for everyone in these stunning natural spaces. So pack your bags, grab your hiking boots, and get ready to discover the beauty of Pennsylvania's state parks.