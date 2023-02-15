The Ultimate Guide to Philadelphia's Food Scene

Photo by Edgar Castrejon on Unsplash

Philadelphia is known for many things - its rich history, its iconic sports teams, and of course, its incredible food scene. From classic Philly cheesesteaks to modern fusion cuisine, the City of Brotherly Love offers a diverse array of culinary experiences. In this ultimate guide to Philadelphia's food scene, we'll explore some of the city's must-visit eateries, as well as some lesser-known hidden gems.

Reading Terminal Market

No food guide to Philadelphia would be complete without a mention of Reading Terminal Market. This historic indoor market, located in the heart of Center City, has been a foodie destination for over 125 years. With over 80 vendors offering everything from fresh produce to artisanal cheeses to classic Philly cheesesteaks, Reading Terminal Market is a food lover's paradise.

Federal Donuts

If you're in the mood for some donuts, fried chicken, or both, head to Federal Donuts. This local chain has become famous for its unique combination of sweet and savory flavors. Try the "Hot Chicken" donut, which is topped with spicy fried chicken, or the "Strawberry Lavender" donut, which is infused with real lavender flowers.

Zahav

For a taste of modern Israeli cuisine, head to Zahav. This award-winning restaurant, located in the Society Hill neighborhood, offers a menu of small plates and shared dishes that showcase the bold flavors of the Middle East. Try the hummus, which is made fresh every day, or the lamb shoulder, which is slow-roasted for eight hours.

Amada

If you're in the mood for some tapas, head to Amada. This upscale restaurant, located in Old City, offers a menu of Spanish small plates and a vast selection of Spanish wines. Try the croquetas de jamón, which are crispy ham and cheese fritters, or the paella, which is a classic Spanish rice dish.

John's Roast Pork

No food guide to Philadelphia would be complete without a mention of cheesesteaks, and John's Roast Pork is a local favorite. This unassuming sandwich shop, located in South Philly, has been serving up delicious cheesesteaks and roast pork sandwiches for over 90 years. Be sure to try the "Roast Pork Italian," which is topped with sharp provolone and sautéed broccoli rabe.

Pizzeria Beddia

For some of the best pizza in Philadelphia, head to Pizzeria Beddia. This cozy pizza joint, located in Fishtown, has been named the best pizza in America by Bon Appétit magazine. Try the "No. 1," which is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and spicy sausage, or the "Soppressata," which is topped with cured meat and olives.

Parc

For a taste of Paris in Philadelphia, head to Parc. This chic French bistro, located in Rittenhouse Square, offers a menu of classic French dishes and a romantic atmosphere. Try the escargots, which are served in garlic butter, or the steak frites, which is a classic French dish of steak and fries.

Terakawa Ramen

For some of the best ramen in the city, head to Terakawa Ramen. This cozy Japanese restaurant, located in Chinatown, offers a variety of ramen bowls, including the "Tonkotsu Black," which is a rich and flavorful broth topped with black garlic oil and pork chashu.

With so many great options to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. But with this ultimate guide, you'll be well on your way to exploring the best of what Philadelphia's food scene has to offer.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the city's culinary offerings. Philadelphia is a food lover's paradise, and there are countless other amazing restaurants, markets, and food trucks waiting to be discovered. So, the next time you find yourself in the City of Brotherly Love, be sure to venture off the beaten path and explore some of the hidden gems that make this city so special. You won't be disappointed!

Conclusion

Whether you're a lifelong Philadelphian or just passing through, the city's food scene is not to be missed. From classic cheesesteaks to modern fusion cuisine, Philadelphia has something for every palate