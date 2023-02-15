Harrisburg, PA

Exploring Pennsylvania's Historic Capital City: A Day in Harrisburg

Nestled on the east bank of the Susquehanna River, Harrisburg is the capital city of Pennsylvania. With a rich history and a vibrant present, this charming city has plenty to offer visitors. If you're looking for a day trip destination, Harrisburg is a great choice. Here's how to spend a day in Harrisburg, exploring its historic sites and modern attractions.

Morning: Exploring the Historic Sites

Start your day by exploring the city's historic sites. The Pennsylvania State Capitol, with its impressive dome and stunning architecture, is a must-visit destination. Take a guided tour to learn about the history and significance of the building, which was completed in 1906. Admire the beautiful murals, sculptures, and stained-glass windows throughout the building.

Next, head to the State Museum of Pennsylvania, which is located adjacent to the Capitol building. The museum showcases the state's history, culture, and natural resources. Visitors can explore exhibits about the state's Native American heritage, the Civil War, and the industrial revolution. Don't miss the famous "Halls of Pennsylvania," which features dioramas of the state's ecosystems, including a life-size elk and a replica of a coal mine.

Afternoon: Modern Attractions and Local Eats

For lunch, head to Broad Street Market, which is the oldest continuously operating market house in the country. The market is home to over 40 vendors, selling everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handmade crafts and jewelry. Grab a bite to eat at one of the market's many food stalls, which offer a wide variety of cuisine options.

After lunch, head to the Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts, a state-of-the-art facility that offers interactive exhibits, live performances, and educational programs. The center has a science center, a performing arts theater, and a cinema, so there's something for everyone. Explore the hands-on exhibits, catch a movie, or attend a live show.

Evening: Riverfront Walk and Nightlife

As the day winds down, take a stroll along the Susquehanna Riverfront, which is just a few blocks from the Whitaker Center. The scenic walkway offers beautiful views of the river and the city skyline. If you're feeling adventurous, rent a bike or a kayak and explore the river.

For dinner, head to one of the city's many excellent restaurants. Harrisburg is known for its diverse culinary scene, with options ranging from fine dining to casual cafes. Try a local favorite like the Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and waffles or a classic Philly cheesesteak.

Bonus: Other Must-Visit Attractions

If you have extra time in Harrisburg, there are a few other attractions that are worth checking out. Here are a few ideas:

  • National Civil War Museum: Located just a few miles south of Harrisburg, this museum offers a comprehensive look at the Civil War, with exhibits about both the Union and Confederate armies.
  • Fort Hunter Mansion and Park: This 18th-century mansion offers a glimpse into life during the colonial period. The mansion is surrounded by beautiful gardens and walking trails.
  • City Island: This small island in the middle of the Susquehanna River is home to a minor league baseball stadium, a mini-golf course, and a riverboat cruise. It's a great place to spend a relaxing afternoon.
  • Appalachian Brewing Company: This local brewery offers a variety of craft beers and a full menu of pub fare. Stop in for a beer flight and some nachos.

Finally, end your day in Harrisburg by checking out the city's nightlife scene. With plenty of bars, clubs, and live music venues, there's something for everyone. Catch a show at the Harrisburg Comedy Zone or dance the night away at one of the city's many nightclubs.

Harrisburg is a great destination for a day trip, offering a mix of history, culture, and modern attractions. Whether you're a history buff, a foodie, or an outdoor enthusiast, Harrisburg has something to offer. So, grab your walking shoes and get ready to explore this charming Pennsylvania city.

Conclusion

Harrisburg may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of Pennsylvania, but it's definitely worth a visit. From the historic sites to the modern attractions, this charming city has something for everyone. So, the next time you're looking for a day trip destination, consider spending a day in Harrisburg. You won't be disappointed!

Photo byAndre FruehonUnsplash

