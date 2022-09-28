Thousands are running for gang-rehabilitation charity in Downtown Los Angeles

On Saturday morning, thousands of runners are in the 13th annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took to the streets of downtown Los Angeles.

The event is organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the world's largest gang rehabilitation and rehabilitation programs.

The organisation has for aim to provide hope, training and to support former gang- involved and previous incarcerated people in order to redirect their lives and become contributing members to our community.

Founded in 1988, the program has extended to a few famous organizations that permit individuals to acquire involved work insight, including:

Homeboy Bakery

Homeboy Screenprint & Embroidery

Homegirl Cafe

Homegirl catering

homeboy merchandise

farmers markets

Homeboy Diner at Los Angeles City Hall

Homeboy Electronics Recycling

The association's founder, Father Greg Boyle, says Homeboy Ventures serves around 10,000 individuals every year. A large number of these examples of overcoming adversity partook in the 5K on Saturday.

“There are 120,000 gangsters in LA County and 1,100 gangs, so I suspect every single one of them has received ministry through this place at some point,” says Boyle. “These are all people who have transformed their pain so that they no longer have to pass it on. Each one is a triumph of resilience.”

“I came to Homeboy Industries struggling with myself through drug addiction and gang culture,” said Fabian Debora, executive director of Homeboy Academy. “Finally in 2007 I began to recover through all the services provided by Homeboy Industries. I’ve always been an artist. The gift of art has always been within me and thanks to Homeboy I have been able to cultivate that gift and begin to develop myself to become a leader in my community.”

