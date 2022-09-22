Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.

A 45-year-old woman finds herself on life support after she was fundamentally harmed by a hit and run driver in downtown Los Angeles, and her family and the Los Angeles Police Office are searching for the driver.

The victim Veronica Lugo was walking outside of a crosswalk at San Pedro and ninth roads sooner than 8 p.m. on Sept. 8 when she was hit by a 2007 to 2011 Lincoln City Car with a specific two-conditioned colors: white on high and gold or tan on the underside.

“Clearly does not cease. Would not render assist, does not ID himself and flees the scene … Positively going to have some entrance finish injury, probably to hood, to the entrance windshield, probably some areas we’re taking a look at,” mentioned Detective Daniel Ramirez.

Veronica's only child Monica Lugo mentioned that she hasn't watched the video showing the accidents— "I do not need to see my mother, the way in which she obtained harm” — however she’s been driving the streets of L.A. searching for that city automobile.

“I am at all times looking out to see if I see that automobile … It is best to have stopped. Should not have simply pushed by. My mothers not an animal. You cease and also you name 911,” she mentioned.

Monica is now in touch with LAPD on the look out for any sign of the driver's identity.

But for now she keeps on walking the streets of downtown LA to see her mother. “I have been along with her on a regular basis I can … I attempt to maintain her hand and contact her arm, hopefully she responds, however she’s not responding,” she mentioned.