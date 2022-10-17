New England is a beautiful place with so much to offer visitors. Here are five things you should do if you find yourself in this region of the United States. Whether you're looking for outdoor activities, historical sites, or just some good old-fashioned sightseeing, New England has it all. So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip today!

Here are 5 things to do in New England that you won't want to miss:

Explore the Freedom Trail in Boston

Freedom Trail in Boston Shutterstock

The Freedom Trail is a site seeing 2.5-mile journey through Boston, Massachusetts that covers 16 locations with immense historical value to the United States. The path is lined with brick and starts at Boston Common downtown, making its way through the North End until it reaches Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown.

Markers on the trail will give you a brief history of the site, some sites also include graveyards and old churches. A few require an admission fee (Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Revere House) but most only ask for donations.

Take a scenic drive along the Maine coastline

Vermont Food Truck Shutterstock

As one of the country's earliest adopters of the Scenic Byway program, Maine provides travelers varied landscapes, including the Western Mountains and picturesque Down east coastline. With an array of year-round recreation activities available, Maine's byways offer visitors a chance to experience traditional arts and culture while enjoying stunning scenery and wildlife.

Sample some of the best seafood

Vermont Food Truck Shutterstock

If you're looking for fresh seafood, Portland is the place to be. With an abundance of lobster, crab, and scallops, there's no shortage of seafood options. You can find seafood shacks along the waterfront serving up traditional Maine fare or more upscale restaurants with creative takes on seafood dishes.

See the amazing fall foliage in Vermont

Vermont is one of the best places to see the fall foliage. With its mix of deciduous and evergreen trees, Vermont's landscape is ablaze with color in October. Take a drive along one of the state's scenic byways or go for a hike in one of the many state parks and witness nature's spectacular show.

Visit Plymouth Rock, the site of the Pilgrim's first landing in Massachusetts

Whether you're looking for history, nature, or just good food, you'll find it in New England. So start planning your trip today!

From stunning coastal drives to visiting world-renowned museums, there is plenty to do in New England. Whether you are looking for a weekend getaway or a longer vacation, be sure to add these five stops to your list.

And if you are still looking for more things to do, check out our website for more ideas. Have you been to New England? What other activities would you recommend?