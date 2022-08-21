5 Best Places to Travel Outside of New York City

There are many unique places to travel to outside of New York City. Here are ten of the best. Whether you're looking for a quiet and peaceful getaway or an action-packed adventure, there's something for everyone on this list. So pack your bag and get ready to explore some of the most beautiful and exciting places in the world!

Hamptons, New York

LightHouse ShutterStock.com / Globetrooper.com

Hamptons is a Town in the southeastern tip of Suffolk County, New York. Hamptons is the largest and most populous town in Suffolk County, with a population of over 21,000 people as of the 2010 census.

This town is also a popular summer resort destination for affluent New Yorkers and tourists from across the globe.

The Hamptons comprises a group of villages and hamlets in Southampton and East Hampton townships that serve as bedroom communities for the financial hub of New York City to the west. Hamptons is home to many millionaires and billionaires, as well as several notable celebrities and public figures.

Hamptons have been ranked among the wealthiest and most expensive places in the United States. Hamptons is also home to some of the most beautiful beaches in New York.

Long Island, New York

Lake ShutterStock.com / Globetrooper.com

Long Island is a large island in the state of New York. It is approximately 119 miles long and 23 miles wide, making it the largest island in the contiguous United States. Long Island is home to over 7.8 million people, making it one of the most populous islands in the world.

The island is divided into four counties:

Nassau Suffolk Queens Brooklyn

Long Island is famous for its beaches, parks, and wineries. It is also home to the Long Island Sound, which is a popular destination for fishing and boating. Long Island is a beautiful place to live and visit.

Upstate New York

Upstate New York ShutterStock.com / Globetrooper.com

Upstate New York is a region of great natural beauty. With its rolling hills, lush forests, and pristine lakes, it's no wonder many people come here to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. There are plenty of things to do in Upstate New York, whether you're looking for a relaxing getaway or an adventure-filled vacation.

If you're looking to get away from it all, consider spending a few days hiking in the Adirondacks or canoeing on one of the many lakes. For a more action-packed trip, head to the Catskills for some excellent fishing and whitewater rafting. And, of course, no visit to Upstate New York would be complete without a trip to Niagara Falls. Whether you're looking to relax or explore, Upstate New York has something for everyone.

Atlantic City, New Jersey

Atlantic City is a popular vacation destination for many reasons. First, the city offers a wide variety of things to do. There are numerous casinos, as well as many shops, restaurants, and other attractions. Second, the city is located on the beach, making it a perfect place to relax and enjoy the sun and the water.

Third, Atlantic City is easy to get to from many major cities, making it a convenient vacation destination. And fourth, the city is relatively affordable, making it a great choice for budget-minded travelers. Whether you're looking for a fun-filled vacation or a relaxing getaway, Atlantic City will surely have something for you.

Lake George, New York

There's plenty to do in Lake George, New York! For starters, you can visit one of the many museums, including the Adirondack Museum and the Lake George Historical Association Museum.

If you're looking for something more active, you can go hiking or biking in the Adirondack Mountains or take a paddleboat or kayak out on Lake George.

And, of course, no visit to Lake George would be complete without taking a scenic boat tour of the lake. Whatever you choose to do, you're sure to have a great time in Lake George!

If you’re looking for a change of scenery and someplace new to explore, consider one of these ten best places to travel outside New York City. From the beaches of the Hamptons to the hills of Upstate New York, there’s something for everyone on this list.