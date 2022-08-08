5 Things to Do in NYC This Summer

Summer is a time for exploration and new experiences. If you're looking for something fun and different to do in New York City this summer, here are five ideas to get you started. From visiting the top of the Rockefeller Center to exploring Brooklyn's trendy neighborhoods, there's something for everyone in NYC this summer. So pack your bags and get ready to explore!

Get a Helicopter Tour of New York City

private helicoper GlobeTrooper.com

Get a Helicopter Tour of New York City and see the sights from a unique perspective. With helicopter tours available throughout the day, you can choose a time that fits your schedule. Get an aerial view of iconic landmarks like the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Empire State Building. Fly over Central Park, Times Square, and other popular neighborhoods.

Get a bird's eye view of the cityscape and see how the different boroughs fit together. With knowledgeable guides providing commentary along the way, you'll learn interesting facts about New York City while getting an unforgettable experience. Soar above the city streets and get a helicopter tour of New York City today.

https://globetrooper.com/new-york-city-helicopter-tours/

Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is a complex of commercial buildings in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Built by the Rockefeller family, it is located between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue, stretching from West 48th Street to West 51st Street.

The center houses a number of flagship stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, as well as the NBC Studios. Rockefeller Center is also home to the famous Rockefeller Christmas Tree, which is illuminated each year in a televised ceremony. Over the years, Rockefeller Center has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in New York City, attracting millions of visitors each year.

https://www.rockefellercenter.com/

Central Park - Take a stroll or have a picnic in one of the most famous parks in the world.

Central Park is one of the most famous parks in the world, and for good reason. Spanning over 800 acres, the park is a verdant oasis in the middle of New York City. Within its borders, Central Park offers something for everyone.

Take a stroll down one of the many paths, have a picnic on the Great Lawn, or relax in one of the many gardens. Central Park also offers a variety of activities and attractions, including horse-drawn carriage rides, boat rentals, and live music. No matter how you spend your time in Central Park, it is sure to be an unforgettable experience.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Park

The Statue of Liberty - A must-see for any trip to New York City, the Statue of Liberty is an iconic symbol of freedom.

The Statue of Liberty is a world-famous symbol of freedom and democracy. Standing tall in New York Harbor, it has welcomed millions of immigrants to the United States since it was dedicated in 1886.

The Statue of Liberty was a gift from the people of France to the people of the United States, and it stands as a reminder of the strong friendship between our two countries. The statue is an enduring symbol of hope and liberty, and it continues to inspire people around the world.

https://www.statueofliberty.org/statue-of-liberty/

Broadway Show - Catch a show on the Great White Way!

Broadway shows are the gold standard for live theater. Catch a show on the Great White Way and you're guaranteed to see some of the best acting, singing, and dancing in the world. From classic musicals to brand new plays, there's something for everyone on Broadway. And with so many shows to choose from, you're sure to find one that's perfect for you. So what are you waiting for? Get your tickets today!

https://globetrooper.com/broadway-shows-in-new-york-city/

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy everything that New York City has to offer this summer. From outdoor concerts and movie screenings in Central Park to rooftop bars and swimming pools, the city is packed with activities to keep you busy all season long. If you need some help getting started, we’ve put together a list of our favorite things to do in NYC this summer. What are you waiting for? Start planning your summer vacation today!