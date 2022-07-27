New York City, NY

5 Best Places to Visit in New York State

There's no shortage of things to do and see in New York State. From the bustling city life of New York City to the stunning natural beauty of the Adirondacks, there's something for everyone in this great state.

If you're looking for a little inspiration for your next trip, check out our list of the five best places to visit in New York State.

New York City

Central ParkShutterStock.com

No list of the best places to visit in New York State would be complete without the Big Apple. From the bright lights of Times Square to the iconic skyline, there's nowhere quite like Downtown NYC.

Niagara Falls

Niagara FallsShutterStock.com

Niagara Falls is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state. People come to see the magnificent waterfalls.

But there's more to do than just admire the falls. There are also plenty of great restaurants, shops, and hotels in the area.

Saratoga Springs

Saratoga Springs is a popular spot for both tourists and locals alike. The picturesque town is home to several historical sites, as well as a variety of shops and restaurants.

Lake Placid

Lake Placid is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. The area is home to several Olympic venues, as well as a variety of hiking and biking trails.

Albany The Capital Of New York

Albany is the capital of New York State and is loaded with history. From the Empire State Plaza to the New York State Museum, there's plenty to see and do in Albany.

Conclusion paragraph: If you’re looking for an amazing and varied vacation destination, look no further than New York State. From the bright lights of Manhattan to the wide-open spaces of Buffalo, there’s something for everyone in this great state. Have you been to any of these amazing places? What did you think? Let us know in the comments below.

As an editor at Globe Trooper, a New York-based travel website, I am responsible for discussing all aspects of travel within the United States. From planning itineraries to booking hotels and flights, I help our readers make the most of their trip.

