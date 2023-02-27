Big Tech And Advertisers Keep The Truth Suppressed ‘Opinion’

anies Photo by Market Watch

It's now a known secret that pharmaceutical companies pay for many advertisements on television and other platforms. The pharmaceutical industry is the 4th largest spender on television ads, with Pfizer being the number one. There is a reason why specific conversations and articles can not be written about health or hot topic issues unless it's an independent platform.

When it comes to big tech platforms, it's their goal to get as many users on their platforms but to offer their products for free. They must deal with companies wanting to advertise their products and services. This is also why companies such as Facebook have been in court for stealing people's data to sell back to advertisers. With this pay-to-play game, whoever can spend the most money will win the right to request topics they don't want to be discussed on your platform.

Finally, this somewhat sums up why you will never quite hear the whole truth or ideas that many people may share but know they're not accepted. Being a journalist takes money because many outlets genuinely do not want you to report on stories that will cause a change only because the story may involve their biggest customer when it comes to purchasing ads. While this isn't anything new, the wealthy create laws for themselves to break and control conversations that will affect their bottom line. As a species, will we ever overcome our lizard brain ways?

Please leave your thoughts and opinions in the comment section. If you have any direct knowledge or experience with these topics, I would like to hear your thoughts especially.