Would You Want To Know If You Were Getting Cheated On

Couple texting other people. Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

Would you want to know if your significant other was seeing someone else? Sometimes ignorance is bliss, and other times ignorance is how so many people meet their downfall. Most of us have uncovered secrets that we probably wish we never had. If you are willing to continue to date someone after some form of infidelity, would you rather not know about their relationships outside of you?

Love and lust, or whichever you may have, can make us want to make excuses and overlook what are sometimes clear signs of infidelity. There are times when I have told myself that I didn’t even want to look more into a situation to keep myself blind from the obvious. I was living a life where I would only ask what I wanted to know, nothing more.

At that time, knowing more meant facing reality, and I may not want to. But if you and your partner are for each other, this will be good. Like many other things in life, good results come from having to work at them. It could be different; what if you only have one-night stands and no feelings attached? When your love lyes with your partner but you lack discipline so you sleep around. Should you be honest if asked or just tell your partner? Feelings can be highly conflicting when you know you love someone but you know that you do things that would upset them. I know people who practice having open relationshipsthat find out that their partner isn't really being completely open. The same can go for people who choose to be in a monagamist relationship. When it's all said and done, do you want to know?

I would love to hear your opinion on this topic! Please comment below!