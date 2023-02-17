Overcoming Depression and Suicidal Thoughts

Glenn Wilkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpDn5_0kpkqpQL00
A man contemplating life and the pros and cons to living.Photo byQuintin Gellar

Have you ever heard anyone say that "you should speak life?" If you haven’t, what it means is that you should only speak of the result that will be most beneficial to you, even if you feel as though your situation is more significant than you can handle. When you speak life into your current situation, it’s not unrealistic, and not lying to yourself. It is you telling yourself that “I will not give in to the pressure, the lies, the ridicule, and the doubt.” I had to learn to say to myself that I am great and deserve the things I desire. To obtain those desires, I will have to work hard, but I will receive my desires.

We can not control where we’re born, our family, and even sometimes the things that happen to us in our lifetime. We don’t choose our starting lines, but we can choose where we finish. You must decide to take control of your mind, and that comes with controlling what you allow in it. What you put in, you get out, so if I only listen, read and talk about how hard it is or entertain the thought that there is a secret success formula, I will not move a step in the direction I need to go. There is no need to reminisce on the problem or past issues; you must focus on taking action toward a solution to your problem.

During stressful and challenging situations that may make an ounce of self-doubt creep into my mind, I dig deep, I smile and thank God cause I know I'm getting closer to my goals and I'm just being tested. You must always maintain a winner's attitude even when you're not winning; not every day will be sunny, and no storm will last forever.

Learn when and when not to speak, who and who not to talk to about particular aspirations or hurdles in your life. There were times when I felt like I had great ideas, and the moment I told someone, they started listing all the reasons why they thought I couldn’t pursue that venture. Early on, many times, that affected me because I chose to believe in their doubt instead of believing in myself. In reality, what was happening all those moments wasn’t that they were telling me that I couldn’t do it; they were telling me all the reasons they felt as to why they couldn’t do it.

After understanding what was happening, I learned that sometimes it’s best to keep your goals to yourself cause no one can tell you can’t achieve them. It’s an even more incredible feeling when you realize that you will achieve your goals and desires because no one nor anything will deter you from the dream you had in your mind that you will transform into a tangible reality.

