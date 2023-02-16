TikTok Creator Was Found Dead After His Boyfriend Allegedly Strangled Him Over A Game Called Overwatch.

TikTok influencer Rory Teasley (right) has died at 28 after his boyfriend Docquen Jovo Watkins (left) allegedly strangled, according to auth Photo by Oakland County Sheriff's Department; TikTok

Officers went to an apartment in Pontiac, a northern suburb of metro Detroit, Thursday night after Docquen Jovo Watkins called 911 to report that he and Teasley had an altercation, local news outlet Click On Detroit reported. Watkins, 31, told cops that he and his boyfriend had gotten into a fight and that his Teasley was now “sleeping” on the couch.

However, upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the TikTok creator unconscious and not breathing. The 28-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics.

According to the report, Watkins had reportedly choked Teasley during a dispute over the 2016 shooting game “Overwatch.” The boyfriend was subsequently charged with homicide and is being held without bond . At the same time, he awaits a Jan. 18 court hearing for a possible cause interference, according to Oakland County Jail records.

Nowadays, video games have become a source of both joy and sorrow. From heated arguments between teens to the tragic death of a beloved TikTok star, the influence of video games on our society is undeniable. While video games can provide hours of entertainment, they can also lead to devastating consequences if not used responsibly. It is important to remember that video games should be enjoyed in moderation and with respect for others.

The debate over the effects of violent video games on players has been raging for years, and in 2000, the American Psychological Association (APA) weighed in with a groundbreaking study. The study showed that playing violent video games can lead to increased aggression in players.

The findings of the APA study have been met with praise and criticism. Supporters of the study argue that it provides evidence that violent video games can harm players. In contrast, opponents say that the study does not consider other factors influencing the players’ aggression.

To further explore the effects of violent video games, researchers have conducted numerous studies over the years. Some of these studies have found that playing violent video games can lead to increased aggression in players, while others have found that the effects of violent video games are minimal.

The debate over the effects of violent video games is likely to continue for years. As more research is conducted, it is essential to consider the potential risks and benefits of playing violent video games. While it is vital to be aware of the potential risks, it is also important to remember that video games can be a fun and engaging way to pass the time.