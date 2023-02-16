Man Gives Birth To Child

In recent years there has been a lot of controversy surrounding transgender people's rights and lifestyle. One of the more hot-button topics alongside trans drag shows is transgender men having babies.
For some, it's not even a conversation their willing to have, while others feel everyone deserves equal treatment.
The issues for transgender men arrive when they seek medical assistance during their pregnancies. Bennett says: The institution of pregnancy needs a makeover because it would liberate many folks. The language and branding of pregnancy would be the easiest things to change—this would significantly impact trans and gender non-conforming people. And it wouldn’t just be for these folks—it would also be for women who don’t identify with a lot of the overly feminine language and imagery. The way pregnancy is presented you feel like you’re in some place you don’t belong. When it comes to the information you receive during pregnancy, everything is pink and covered in butterflies. This is just unnecessary when it comes to learning about your fetus’ development. In the actual appointments with healthcare providers, the language isn’t gendered. Somebody talking to me about my uterus growing or my baby developing isn’t gendered; it’s just talking about body parts. It’s the culture surrounding pregnancy that needs to change.
What are your thoughts on this topic? If you disagree, just state why in a respectful manner, and the same for if you do. This article isn't to upset anyone or claim an opinion on this topic. Please reframe any hate speech.
Comments / 6838