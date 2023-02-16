Getting Arrested On First Date

Getting arrested Photo by cottonbro studio

It was a summer night at a park when I was arrested for missing court for a traffic violation. The worst part was that I was on my first date with this beautiful woman I had met earlier in the week.

Everything was going great; we went bowling, got some drinks, and started talking about aspirations and goals. Hours went by, and before we knew it, the sun had fallen, and we could care less; we were having a great time. The only thing that could ruin this date for me was the police.

I knew I had missed a court date, so there was a potential that I had a warrant for my arrest. I would love to blame the universe, but the reality was no one was allowed at the park after dark, and it was ten at night. As if fate was my ex, a police officer turns into the parking lot. We seen him as soon as he turned in. I told my date it looked like it was time to go. As I opened the door for her, the police officer got out of his car and immediately asked us for our licenses. Without hesitation, she gave the officer her license; on the other hand, I was a little hesitant, but I did. I was praying that maybe there would be a slither of hope that I could take my date home; getting arrested right now would cancel out a second date. While he was running our licenses, we were talking about how this was definitely going a night to remember. The officer eventually gets done, and when he walks up, he only has one license in his hand; his other hand is on his handcuffs.

He asked me to turn around because I had a warrant for a traffic violation. I tried explaining to him that I was on a first date with this woman, and this would damage the odds of a second date. My message fell on deaf ears, and he was an honest man of the law. I gave my date the keys to the car and my father's number so he knew what had happened.

I saw her the next day to get my car from her house, but that was the last time I saw her. The story's moral is don't procrastinate with traffic violations; you may be on a date and get arrested, which is not a good first impression.