Father Dies Days Before Meeting With Long Lost Son

It all began in 1969, for Thomas was born in a rural town in North Carolina. He was raised by his mother and never knew his father as a child. His mother, Jeena, was ashamed to tell Thomas who his father was. When Jeena got pregnant by Ronald, Thomas’s father, he was married and a black man. Jeena knew her father, a local klan’s man in their rural town, would disapprove and probably would beat her for sleeping with a black man. This is how and why the first lies were told to Thomas.

As Thomas grew up, his mother moved them up to Pennsylvania. He learned from his 3rd-grade teacher that he couldn't be entirely white because of his hair and skin tone. When Thomas finally started asking questions about his father, Jeena told him that a black man had raped her, and that's why he doesn't know him. Thomas took that news and started to hate black men; he even became a professional fighter in the hope one day he would beat his father for what he had done to his mother. There were a lot of feelings built up in him because he felt like he wasn't wanted; he was only alive because of a tragedy.

As the years went by, Thomas married, and they had few children. Thomas began to start asking questions about his father and who he was; Thomas wanted to know more. This time he asked his aunt Sarah; Sarah told him the truth. She believed that he was told a lie for too long. When Thomas learned that his mother was never raped, but she was in a relationship that wasn't allowed then, he was furious. He had believed that he was only alive because of a tragedy, not born out of love, no matter how complex the situation was. Thomas knew he wanted to meet his father, but he had to find him first. Luckily Sarah remembered his father's name, enough for Thomas to get to work on finding his father.

Through Facebook and phone calls, Thomas contacts some of his cousins he had never met and then his father. It was an emotional phone call for Thomas and Ronald. Ronald never knew Jeena got pregnant; he wasn't aware he had another child. At first, Ronald thought this could be a joke or something until he saw photos of him. It was undeniable that his child Thomas looked more like him than any of Ronald's other kids.

It was a surprise to everyone, but Thomas and Ronald wanted to meet each other so Thomas could meet his family, whom he never knew he had. After more phone conversations and some scheduling, the date was set. In two months, Thomas would fly back to NC to meet his long-lost father. Thomas was feeling incredible; many things in his life he felt like he had done because of his lack of a relationship with his father.

Just a week before his flight to NC, Thomas received a call from his new stepmother that his father, Ronald just passed away. Thomas was hurt and almost distraught; he never got to meet his father for so long that he hated him, and when he finally learned the truth about his father, he died. Thomas did meet his siblings and cousins; it was as if he was always a part of the family. It was a timely gift for everyone.