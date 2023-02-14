Sleeping With Someone You Shouldn't

A day never forgotten. Photo by Ana Maria Moroz

We've all been in a situation where you could sleep with someone you probably shouldn't sleep with. This is a story on how I did exactly that.

It was a night like any other at my home girls house. We were just sitting around taking shots, laughing about life’s wild situations and her phone ranged. It was her nail tech saying that she was going to come by and chill for a bit.

30 minutes go by and there's a knock at the door, it's the nail tech. She walks in looking fine as ever, this was the first time I've seen her and my first was “I'm trying to climb that tree”. My homegirl introduced us to each other but as the night went on it was becoming more apparent to me that she was feeling the same vibe. After about 2 hours of drinking we started playing with each other, trying not to get caught. There was a side of me that knew what I was doing was wrong but that's what was the same side making it feel even better, the thrill of nearly being caught.

Eventually the nail tech said that it was time for her to go, as if that was code language for me to go too. I told my homegirl it was getting late and I was about to head home. When I got outside the nail tech was standing at my truck, she asked me where I was going I told her “wherever you are”, she grinned and said “follow me”.

When we got to her place my night started all over again. I left the nail tech’s house the next morning thinking “wow, there's a song by Jack Harlow about this.” https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=9LPVhRDndrw&feature=share