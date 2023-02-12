Wife Kicks Husband Out Of Their House After He Catches Her Cheating

All names in this story have been changed to maintain personal reputations upon request. The unfortunate part about this story is the love that was lost.
It was a cold November night when I was walking back home and heard a neighbor yell, “Get the hell out of my house.” I recognized the voice being Mrs. Regina from across the street, and she was pointing a gun at Mr. Dan. Dan is Regina's husband of 17 years.
There were always rumors among the kids in the neighborhood saying they had seen Mrs. Regina kissing someone who wasn't Mr. Dan. In all fairness, the same stories were being told for Mr. Dan as well. That cold November night, when Mr. Dan arrived home, he found his son coach slow stroking his wife, Regina.
Naturally, he blows up, yelling at her, while trying to fight the coach. Mrs. Regina then lunged across the room and grabbed Mr. Dan's gun. She told him, “get out of this house 'cause I'm not yours anymore, and this home isn't about to be either!” Dumbfounded by what Regina has done, Mr. Dan obliged her demands and left his home. With the wheels screeching on his truck as he sped off, I’ll never forget seeing the expression on his face that was fueled by rage, pain, and confusion. Being older now, I sometimes think back to that night and wonder what I would’ve done in that situation. More so, I pray I never find myself in the same position as Mr. Dan.
