As the years pass by and I continue to grow older and experience more situations in life. Whether good or bad, I’m beginning to see problems irrelevant to me as a child, although they can impact a child’s life experiences. I’m 27 years old, and I just recently discovered the healthcare scam or business model. Late last year, I received a collection for the unpaid hospital bill of $834; since I’m trying to stay on top of my credit, it was in my best interest to take care of that bill. Moving along, a couple of months went by, and I received another collection account on my credit report, but this time, it was for $553. After calling the debt collector, they informed me that it was for going to the ER (emergency room) when I went to the hospital, and that was a separate bill from going to the hospital. The woman told me that if I had needed an X-ray, that would have been another bill different from the hospital and the ER. I know many adults are probably aware of this, but I certainly wasn’t. Upon finding out how out the hospital bills you for their services was the first time in a little while that I was genuinely disgusted and let down in our health care system. I’m not calling for nationalizing our healthcare, but I do know as a young adult still learning life, we can do far better as a nation regarding our healthcare system.
Waking Up to The Reality Of Healthcare in America
Published by
Thought provoking ideas, news and opinion pieces are my passion! If you like what you read and like to help support please send a donation to me at ko-fi.com/glennwilkins
