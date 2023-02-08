Raleigh, NC

5 Tips To Help With Rising Rent

Glenn Wilkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbscv_0kfql0Fq00
Rising rentPhoto byKTNV

If you have been living in Raleigh, NC for the past 3 years likely you’ve seen your rent almost double in price. Rising rent prices can be a real burden on tenants, especially when your job doesn’t increase your paycheck along side of your rising rent. This cycle has made it difficult to find affordable housing and leading to increased financial stress. But there are ways to deal with the issue and protect your pocketbook. Here are a few tips for navigating the housing market in the face of rising rent prices.

  1. Consider sharing housing costs with a roommate. This is a great way to split expenses and save money on rent. Plus, you'll have a built-in support system to help with the cost of living.
  2. Look for opportunities to do work for property management companies that have apartments. They usually offer between 20-50% off on the properties that they own.
  3. Get creative with your housing budget. Take a closer look at your monthly expenses and see where you can cut back. For example, consider reducing your cable or phone bill, or cutting back on eating out. These small changes can add up and give you more breathing room in your housing budget.
  4. Research government assistance programs. Depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible for housing subsidies, tax credits, or other forms of assistance. These programs can help offset the cost of rent, making it easier to find affordable housing.
  5. Network with your community. Keep your ear to the ground for any housing options or opportunities that may be available through friends, family, or your local community. You never know when someone might have a lead on a great housing option.

By following these tips, you can better manage the cost of housing and minimize the impact of rising rent prices on your finances. Remember, it's important to take a proactive approach to your housing situation and stay informed about your options. With a little bit of effort, you can find a home that fits your budget and your lifestyle.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rent# Raleigh# Local# Finances

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on local news & events while occasionally doing some interviews.

Raleigh, NC
60 followers

More from Glenn Wilkins

The Greatest Crony Capitalist: How To Guide

“Crony capitalism is a form of economic system In which businesses and individuals with close ties to government officials are favored with special privileges, such as access to exclusive contracts, subsidies, or tax breaks. It is a form of corruption in which businesses and individuals use their political connections to gain economic advantages over their competitors.” as defined by Definitions from Oxford Languages.

Read full story

Is Monogamy Just A Fantasy?

I was raised in a two-parent household where I saw my father and mother come home to each other every night. I never heard talks of our marriage relationships or saw anything that would say that there could be anyone else in the photo other than my father and mother. When I was ten years old, I recall my first experience seeing a man get kicked out of his house by his wife when he caught her sleeping with another person. Even then I thought that was a one off type deal, you know something that happens very rarely. Fast forward some more years and in my generation of the 90’s baby it seems as if having someone that is faithful to you was just a fantasy created by religion.

Read full story
54 comments

The Commonality Between Americans

When I turn on the TV to watch the news at any given point of the day, I see a lot of topics about how we've never been so divided as a nation since the civil rights movement. It makes me sometimes feel that if I were only to watch the news on TV that I would believe there is no commonality between my fellow neighbor and me. From race, wars, energy, education, and even speech, it seems as if very few people can agree or are even willing to sit down and have an open-minded conversation about their differences. I know this not be true, though. I speak to many people every day, and I believe we have much more in common with each other than what is presented to us on TV. Firstly if a meteor were to hit the planet, we would all be equally in trouble. On another more pleasing note, though, we all want to want to do something bigger than ourselves, whether it's being able to serve our community or leading the charge in technology that you believe will benefit other people. Not every person may have a family member, but almost everyone has someone that loves and care about them. We share the worry when we hear something terrible has happened and that none of our loved ones are affected. The ability to read, love, learn, and earn to further yourself to provide for family members and self is another commonality we share with our fellow neighbors. Life is fluid, a forever-moving current that can change at any moment, and we all, no matter how successful we may be, have needed help and received an opportunity or even a second chance because we're all just human, no one is perfect. The fact we're all imperfect beings surfing the waves of life is another thing to keep in mind when you're at the grocery store, and the teller is acting as if you directly offended them. Remember, life is fluid, and some days are better than others, but at the end of every day, there's another person who just laid down in their bed with the same goal, to provide for my tribe and see another day. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story

Waking Up to The Reality Of Healthcare in America

As the years pass by and I continue to grow older and experience more situations in life. Whether good or bad, I’m beginning to see problems irrelevant to me as a child, although they can impact a child’s life experiences. I’m 27 years old, and I just recently discovered the healthcare scam or business model. Late last year, I received a collection for the unpaid hospital bill of $834; since I’m trying to stay on top of my credit, it was in my best interest to take care of that bill. Moving along, a couple of months went by, and I received another collection account on my credit report, but this time, it was for $553. After calling the debt collector, they informed me that it was for going to the ER (emergency room) when I went to the hospital, and that was a separate bill from going to the hospital. The woman told me that if I had needed an X-ray, that would have been another bill different from the hospital and the ER. I know many adults are probably aware of this, but I certainly wasn’t. Upon finding out how out the hospital bills you for their services was the first time in a little while that I was genuinely disgusted and let down in our health care system. I’m not calling for nationalizing our healthcare, but I do know as a young adult still learning life, we can do far better as a nation regarding our healthcare system. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }

Read full story
57 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy