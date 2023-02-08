5 Tips To Help With Rising Rent

The Commonality Between Americans

When I turn on the TV to watch the news at any given point of the day, I see a lot of topics about how we've never been so divided as a nation since the civil rights movement. It makes me sometimes feel that if I were only to watch the news on TV that I would believe there is no commonality between my fellow neighbor and me. From race, wars, energy, education, and even speech, it seems as if very few people can agree or are even willing to sit down and have an open-minded conversation about their differences. I know this not be true, though. I speak to many people every day, and I believe we have much more in common with each other than what is presented to us on TV. Firstly if a meteor were to hit the planet, we would all be equally in trouble. On another more pleasing note, though, we all want to want to do something bigger than ourselves, whether it's being able to serve our community or leading the charge in technology that you believe will benefit other people. Not every person may have a family member, but almost everyone has someone that loves and care about them. We share the worry when we hear something terrible has happened and that none of our loved ones are affected. The ability to read, love, learn, and earn to further yourself to provide for family members and self is another commonality we share with our fellow neighbors. Life is fluid, a forever-moving current that can change at any moment, and we all, no matter how successful we may be, have needed help and received an opportunity or even a second chance because we're all just human, no one is perfect. The fact we're all imperfect beings surfing the waves of life is another thing to keep in mind when you're at the grocery store, and the teller is acting as if you directly offended them. Remember, life is fluid, and some days are better than others, but at the end of every day, there's another person who just laid down in their bed with the same goal, to provide for my tribe and see another day. div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }