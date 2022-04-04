Real Estate Pocket Listings: LAs Hidden Gems

Glenn Shelhamer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JURW1_0eyVRHtO00
Pixabay

What is a Pocket Listing in California?

Pocket listings are homes for sale that aren't on the open market. These places you cannot find on your local MLS or other third-party syndications like Redfin. Since pocket listings are considered exclusive, you may pay a premium to avoid a multiple offers situation.

These off-market houses, lofts, and condos aren't listed on traditional real estate websites like Zillow or Trulia. Instead, you'll need to contact a local broker specializing in pocket listings to access this unique, quiet market. If you are like many other folks having a difficult experience finding the right home in Los Angeles, you should check out pocket listings. 

Why Would Someone Do a Pocket Listing?

The main advantage of pocket listings is that sellers can entertain offers without the MLS indexing activity. Once a property is listed for sale on the market, it becomes a public record. But off the market, activity or solicitation is not trackable. A pocket listing is also a bonus for buyers overwhelmed by the competitive seller's market. 

Cons of Pocket Listings

Sellers could leave money on the table, or buyers could overpay. Without guidance from real estate professionals, it's risky to participate in an off-market sale. Sellers may be less likely to make monetary concessions once in escrow for buyers. Sellers have nothing to lose canceling escrow. 

How Can I Get a Pocket Listing?

To get a pocket listing, you'll need to be working with a real estate agent who works with off-market sellers. If you're interested in learning more about pocket listings in California, get in touch with a local broker. They'll be able to provide you with more information and help you find the best deals in Los Angeles.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# real estate# home sale# real estate market# listing agent

Comments / 0

Published by

Glenn Shelhamer is the founder and broker of the Shelhamer Real Estate Group and is ranked among the top 5% of real estate brokers in the U.S., showcased in business publications, and seen on Bravo TV's "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles."

Los Angeles, CA
75 followers

More from Glenn Shelhamer

Los Angeles, CA

Analysis: LA Real Estate Disclosures to Know

Selling residential and commercial real estate in Los Angeles is a maze of legal protections and supporting documentation. Los Angeles real estate disclosures for property owners are some of the most important aspects of legal protection and often the caveat to many lawsuits and subsequent arbitrations.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Boosting Your Curb Appeal: 11 Front Door Improvement Tips

Los Angeles is a town that is all about outward appearance. This is especially true in affluent areas like Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Beverly Hills. If your home doesn't look good from the street, getting buyers or tenants interested can be tough. While you may not be able to change your home's architecture, there are many things you can do to improve its curb appeal.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Event: Illuminate the Night at the Elysian Valley Arts Collective

Taylor Yard Pedestrian BridgeDavid Clark - Shelhamer Group. Elysian Valley (also known as Frog Town) in LA's Arts District is hosting a free event called "Illuminate the Night." The night will be filled with art installations, live music, food trucks, and more! Elysian Valley is a great place to visit, and this event is the perfect opportunity to see what it has to offer.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Analysis of the Highest & Best Use for Your Property

According to The Appraisal Institute, the highest and best use of a property is defined as:. “The reasonably probable and legal use of vacant land or an improved property that is physically possible, appropriately supported, and financially feasible and that results in the highest value.”

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: 2022 LA Home Value Appreciation is Going to Boom

My hands are up. I've got the white flag. Don't shoot the messenger. I'm sure you'll agree, the 2021 real estate market was like a high-speed bullet train for buyers — one full of sharp turns and an unexpected passenger count. And, if you were brave enough to get on board, you're probably wondering what's in store for the 2022 market.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: How Prop 13 is Affecting the Length of Homeownership in LA

A home in Eagle RockDavid Clark - The Shelhamer Group. Compared to just two years ago, there are half the homes on the market in Los Angeles. This has led to a lot of frustration among eager buyers and one of the most common questions I get is "When are there going to be more homes on the market, Glenn?"

Read full story
20 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Let's Talk About Pricing Your Home

Todd Pivetti of The Shelhamer GroupThe Shelhamer Group. Properly positioning your property in the market can be a slippery slope. What happens if you don't get what you want? Is it worth waiting? Is what you want based on reality or wishful thinking? We've all been there, but today we're going to focus on how to get top dollar for your home.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: With Foreclosures on the Rise, Don't Expect Discounted LA Properties

Buyers have been asking me "Hey, Glenn, what about foreclosures? Can we get a really good deal on a foreclosure?" Reading between the lines, it's obvious that the real question is "Can we get a $1 million home for $400,000?"

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy