Analysis: LA Real Estate Disclosures to Know

Selling residential and commercial real estate in Los Angeles is a maze of legal protections and supporting documentation. Los Angeles real estate disclosures for property owners are some of the most important aspects of legal protection and often the caveat to many lawsuits and subsequent arbitrations.

A simple $70.85 is a key player in transferring title to your properties and having a smooth escrow. In this article, I examine the 8 components of Form 9A or Residential Property Report (RPR) and show you some insights into why you need it, how to order it, and read it.

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY REPORT 9A

Report of Residential Property Records (Form 9 or RPR)

Section 96.300 L.A.M.C. requires that the seller of residential property within the City of Los Angeles shall apply to the City for a report of Residential Property Records and Pending Special Assessment Liens (.pdf or online) and deliver such report to the buyer before agreeing to sale or exchange of the Residential Property or before the close of escrow in connection therewith.

LOS ANGELES REAL ESTATE DISCLOSURES

1. Water Conservation Devices

Any commercial or residential building containing plumbing fixtures shall comply with the City’s Water Conservation Ordinance. This program is administered by the Department of Water and Power. Please see Water Conservation Ordinance and Compliance. (Section 122.03 L.A.M.C.)

2. Security Lighting and Locks

All apartment buildings (buildings containing three or more dwelling units) shall be provided with security lighting and locks. Exterior lighting shall be provided in parking areas, walkways, recreation areas, and similar locations as well as at the entrance of each dwelling unit. Interior lighting shall be provided in recreation or service rooms and in parking garages. Locks shall be provided at all doors and windows leading into each dwelling unit. (Section 91.8607 L.A.M.C. – Effective January 12, 1998)

3. Seismic Gas Shut-Off Valves (SGSOV) or Excess Flow Shut-Off Valve (EFSOV)

Any commercial or residential building containing fuel gas piping shall require the installation of an SGSOV or EFSOV. (Section 94.1217 L.A.M.C. – Effective July 1, 1995)

4. Metal Bars, Grills, Grates, Security Roll-Down Shutters, And Similar Devices Installed Over Emergency Escape

Section 91.1029 L.A.M.C. requires that every sleeping room below the fourth story shall have at least one operable window or door approved for emergency escape or rescue that shall open directly into a public street, public alley, yard, or exit court. The emergency door or window shall be operable from the inside to provide a full, clear opening without the use of separate tools. Bars, grilles, grates, security roll-down shutters, or similar devices may be installed on emergency escape or rescue windows or doors, provided (1) The devices are equipped with approved release mechanisms that are openable from the inside without the use of a key or special knowledge or effort; and (2) The building is equipped with hard-wired or battery-operated smoke detectors installed in accordance with section 91.907.2.11 (Section 91.1029.4 L.A.M.C.)

5. Smoke Detectors

Smoke detectors shall be mounted on the ceiling or wall of each existing room used for sleeping purposes and at a point centrally located on the wall or ceiling of the existing corridor or area giving access to these rooms. Where a dwelling unit has more than one story or where a dwelling unit has a basement, a detector shall be installed on each story or basement. Smoke detectors may be battery operated in Single-Family Dwellings only. Smoke detectors in Three-Unit or More Dwellings, Condominiums, and Apartments shall be hard-wired and be equipped with a battery backup (Hard wired detectors installed prior to May 11, 1999 DO NOT require battery backup). Please refer to the actual code section listed below and all manufacturer's requirements for location and type of smoke detectors required. (Section 91.8603 L.A.M.C. – Effective Aug 1, 1980)

6. Carbon Monoxide Detectors

An owner of a dwelling or sleeping units intended for human occupancy shall install a carbon monoxide device, approved by the State Fire Marshal and listed to UL2034 by a recognized testing agency, in each such existing unit having a fossil fuel burning heater or appliance, fireplace, or an attached garage, within the earliest applicable time period as follows: (1) For all existing single-family dwelling units intended for human occupancy on or before July 1, 2011. (2) For all other existing dwelling units intended for human occupancy on or before January 1, 2013. (Section 91.420.6.2.3 L.A.M.C.)

7. Impact Glazing/Approved Film for sliding glass panels of sliding-type doors

Existing glass in every sliding glass panel of sliding-type doors, other than wardrobe doors, bathroom shower doors and French-type wooden doors shall be impact hazard glazing or an approved film may be installed on the glass. ( Section 91.6101; Section 96.302 L.A.M.C. – Effective May 24, 1986)

8. Protected Trees

“PROTECTED TREE” means any of the following Southern California native tree species which measures four inches or more in cumulative diameter, four and one-half feet above the ground level at the base of the tree (L.A.M.C. Section 46.01):

Oak tree including Valley Oak (Quercus lobata) and California Live Oak (Quercus agrifolia), or any other tree of the oak genus indigenous to California but excluding the Scrub Oak (Quercus dumosa). Southern California Black Walnut (Juglans californica var. californica). Western Sycamore (Platanus racemosa). California Bay (Umbellularia californica). This definition shall not include any tree grown or held for sale by a licensed nursery, or trees planted or grown as a part of a tree-planting program.

Conclusion

In conclusion, homeowners need to be familiar with the latest building and safety codes in order to ensure that their home is up to code and safe for occupants. The codes listed above are some of the most important ones to be aware of, but others may apply to your specific situation. Always check with your local building department to be sure.