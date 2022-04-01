Boosting Your Curb Appeal: 11 Front Door Improvement Tips

Before & After Glenn Shelhamer

Los Angeles is a town that is all about outward appearance. This is especially true in affluent areas like Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Beverly Hills. If your home doesn't look good from the street, getting buyers or tenants interested can be tough. While you may not be able to change your home's architecture, there are many things you can do to improve its curb appeal.

As a real estate broker in Los Angeles, I know the value of the first impression on a homebuyer. I don't just mean the emotional value; I mean the monetary value. The first impression your home makes on a potential buyer can mean a difference of thousands of dollars during negotiations on the sales price. I'm an expert at rehabbing homes before they go up for sale, and it's what gets top dollar!

Your front door is one of the first things people see when they visit your home, so it’s important to make sure it looks its best. If your door needs a little TLC, there are plenty of classic and trendy ideas to spruce up your front door. Bonus! Most of them require very little effort and won't break the bank.

Before & After Glenn Shelhamer

So, whether you're just looking to improve your curb appeal for your enjoyment or you're thinking of listing your property, these are my top 11 recommendations for front door improvements:

Quick-Fixes

1. Add Foliage - A simple way to boost your curb appeal is to add some plants or flowers near your front door. This will make your home more inviting and add a pop of color.

2. Get a New Doormat - A new doormat is a quick and easy way to give your front door a fresh look. There are lots of fun and trendy designs to choose from, so you can find one that matches your personality.

3. Paint Your Door & Door Frame - A brightly colored front door is a great way to make a statement and add personality to your home. There are many fun colors to choose from, so you can find the perfect one for your home. To add a little flair and make the area pop, choose colors that complement but contrast the color of your home’s exterior.

4. Install a New Door Knocker or Handle - A new door knocker or handle can give your front door a fresh look and add some personality. There are lots of fun and trendy designs to choose from, so you can find one that matches your style.

Before & After Glenn Shelhamer

5. Add a Doorbell - A doorbell is a great way to make your home feel more welcoming. It also lets your guests know that you’re home and ready to greet them. Whether this is a quick fix or a big fix depends on the style of doorbell you want. Some will require hard-wiring while others do not.

6. Replace Your Door - If your front door requires repair, now is the time to do it. A damaged or outdated door can seriously detract from your home’s curb appeal.

7. Add Decorative Molding - Decorative molding can be easily added to the door frame to give your front door a more polished look. Be sure to also add it around the windows to complete the look. This is a great way to add personality and make your home feel more luxurious.

8. Replace House Numbers - If your house numbers are outdated or damaged, replacing them is a quick and easy way to improve your curb appeal. There are lots of fun and trendy designs to choose from, so you can find one that matches your style.

Before & After Glenn Shelhamer

Big Fixes

9. Add a Porch - A porch is a great way to add extra space to your home and improve curb appeal. It’s also a great place to sit and relax in the summertime. However, it will require some planning and a larger budget.

10. Install a New Door Frame - If your door frame is outdated or damaged, you can install a new one to give your front door a fresh look. There are many different styles and colors to choose from, so you can find one that matches your home.

11. Replace the Porch Light - A porch light is a great way to make your home feel more welcoming at night. It also adds a touch of style and can help improve your home’s security.

Design Elements to Keep in Mind

When you're shopping for materials to boost your curb appeal, there are some general design elements you'll want to consider.

1. Symmetry is Your Friend - Symmetry is always a safe choice for design. It creates a sense of order and balance that people find appealing.

2. Use Colors & Patterns - A great way to add personality and style to your home is to use colors and patterns. This will help you stand out from the rest of the neighborhood and make your home unique. For example, a silver door knocker and handle against a black door are visually striking.

3. Think about Scale - When choosing materials for your front door, it’s important to think about scale. You want the materials to be in proportion with the size of your door and your home.

4. Add Architectural Details - Architectural details are a great way to add interest and personality. They can help make your home stand out and add a touch of luxury.

5. Use Natural Materials - Using natural materials is a great way to add warmth and personality to your home.

6. Use Lighting Effectively - Lighting is a great way to add drama and interest to your home. It can also highlight architectural details or create a sense of security.

7. Pay Attention to Proportions - Proportions are key in design. Everything needs to be balanced for your front door to look its best.

8. Don’t be afraid of Contrast - Contrast is a great way to add interest and personality to your home. It can also help make your home stand out from the rest of the neighborhood.

Before & After Glenn Shelhamer

Conclusion

Your front door is the first thing people see when they visit your home, so it’s important to make sure it looks its best. There are many different ways to improve your curb appeal, so you can find one that fits your budget and style. Using these tips, you can create a front door that will impress guests and add value to your home. Good luck with your project!