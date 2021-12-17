Kraft To Pay U.S. Customers NOT To Bake Cheesecake For The Holidays

Glad Doggett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFRRR_0dPKmOQV00
A shortage of Philadelphia Cream Cheese Results free dessert for customers.Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash

No Philadelphia Cream Cheese? No problem, thanks to Kraft's Spread the Feeling Campaign.

If you planned to make a cheesecake for your holiday celebrations, but find that your favorite grocery store is out of stock of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, you may get lucky and get a $20 digital coupon for any dessert for your troubles.

From Dec. 17, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022, customers have a chance to get paid to NOT bake cheesecakes, according to a Kraft company website. The company will reimburse select customers up to $20 to make any other dessert instead of cheesecake this year.

The Kraft Heinz company stated that 10,000 online reservations will open at noon Eastern Time on Dec. 17, and another 8,000 will become available at noon the next day.

To be eligible to receive your $20 digital reward, you must be one of the first customers to reserve a spot to claim a limited dessert reservation. Once your dessert reservation is confirmed with a unique, one-time use link that the company sends to you, you can buy any dessert with a dated receipt during the eligibility period. You must redeem your digital payment beginning Dec. 28, 2021 - Jan. 4, 2022, for a chance to receive your reward.

According to NPR's website, the shortage can be blamed on supply chain problems and various other factors including a "labor shortage and scarcity of packing supplies to sustained demand as a result of more people eating breakfast at home and baking with cream cheese (two particularly pandemic-friendly pastimes)."

Heinz Kraft company told CNN Business that retail demand for cream cheese increased 18 percent in 2020, and the company is shipping 30 percent to 35 percent more cream cheese to restaurants than it did last year.

This promotion is your chance to enjoy dessert on some else's dime. Maybe it's the holiday gift you did not expect this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
cheesecakedessertPhiladelphia Cream Cheese offefree dessertholiday dessert offer

Comments / 3

Published by

Glad Doggett is a freelance writer from Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville, KY
650 followers

More from Glad Doggett

7 Goals to Replace Traditional New Year's Resolutions in 2022

No more New Year's Resolutions! Try these goals, instead.Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash. Most of us make big, audacious New Year’s resolutions that end up being too hard to stick to after the first few weeks of the year.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

10 Louisville-based Charities that Can Use Your Help on Giving Tuesday

Louisville charities are gearing up for GivingTuesday, which takes place on Tuesday Nov. 30. This 24-hour event was created in 2012 as a simple idea: Designate one day to encourage people to do good. What started as an idea has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to volunteer, donate, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

Three Louisville Attractions Earn Nominations in “USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards”

Louisville bridges at night.Courtesy of Louisville Tourism. Lovers of history, museums, art, sports, and bourbon have known for some time that Louisville is an ideal travel destination. Although the city’s claim to fame has always been the Kentucky Derby to outsiders, locals have always known the city offers much more to see and do.

Read full story
7 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Breaks Ground on a New Medical Center for Veterans

Groundbreaking has begun on Louisville’s new VA Medical Center, currently referred to as the Louisville VA Medical Center. The full-service hospital will be located on 34 acres of land located at 4906 Brownsboro Road, off the Watterson Expressway. It will replace the existing 69-year-old Robley Rex VA Medical Center, located on Zorn Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments

Autumn Anxiety Makes The End Of The Year Difficult For Highly Sensitive People

Photo by Roberto Nickson on UnsplashRoberto Nickson. Shorter days and cooler nights, trees starting to showing off their bright orange and gold leaves, pumpkin-spice dominating every menu, and the smell of cinnamon and apple cider wafting in the air all mean that Autumn is here.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville Celebrates Bourbon Heritage Month in September

Bourbon Heritage MonthCourtesy of Louisville Tourism. September is Bourbon Heritage Month in Louisville, Kentucky, and an ideal time to celebrate America’s only native spirit in KentuckyӍ— where 95 percent of the special whiskey is made.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

September In Louisville Is An Ideal Time For a Weekend Adventure

Louisville bridges at night.Courtesy of Louisville Tourism. When is the last time you packed an overnight bag, jumped in your car, and escaped for the weekend? With fall approaching, it might be time to consider an excursion to a city with tons of local offerings, a city like Louisville, Kentucky.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville Rolls Out The Red Carpet For Street Rod Nationals' Annual Event

Street Rod Nationals Annual Event Comes to Louisville Aug. 5 - 8.Courtesy of Louisville Tourism. More than 10,000 vintage vehicles will roll into Louisville, Kentucky, for the 52nd anniversary of the National Street Rod Association’s (NSRA) Annual Street Rod Nationals.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Pop-Up Shop in Louisville Features Back-to-School Bash On July 30

Jefferson County prepares for Back-to-School seasonPhoto by CDC on Unsplash. Louisville Youth Network will celebrate with a Pop-up shop on Friday, July 30 to usher in the back-to-school season.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Tour Old Louisville's Victorian Mansions This Weekend

A Victorian-style home in Louisville, KentuckyCourtesy of Louisville Tourism. Most locals are surprised to discover that Louisville is home to the largest collection of Victorian homes in the United States.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Tour 4 Louisville Libraries with District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney

Sign up for the free tour of 4 Louisville libraries.Photo by Heber Galindo on Unsplash. Louisville is fortunate to offer a dedicated library to serve the community in many of its diverse neighborhoods. In fact, Louisville is the largest library system in the state of Kentucky with 17 local branches.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based Angel’s Envy Announces Plans for Downtown Expansion

Louisville is a bourbon-lovers paradise. Locals love to imbibe the amber-colored spirit, and the city loves to boast about its 10 distillery experiences. In Louisville, you can enjoy an Old Fashioned on the bourbon cocktail & culinary trail, stay in bourbon-themed accommodations, and shop till you drop on bourbon-centric shopping excursions.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

New Sponsor And New Focus For This Year’s Jane Austen Festival At Locust Grove

Logo for Jane Austen Festival 2021Courtesy Jane Austen Society North America -- Greater Louisville. After 13 years of leadership from the Jane Austen Society of North America -- Greater Louisville, the lead sponsor for the Jane Austen Festival is now Locust Grove.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

New Craft Beer Festival Is On Tap In Louisville

More than 200 craft beers, music, and food will be featured.Photo by Charlie Solorzano on Unsplash. A new craft beer festival is on tap in Louisville and will include more than 200 craft beers, food trucks, live music, and more.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

Whitney/Strong Brings Back In-Person Save a Life Training in Louisville and Cincinnati

Whitney/Strong volunteers giving away gun locks in the community.Courtesy of Whitney/Strong. Nonprofit organization Whitney/Strong is reintroducing in-person quarterly “Save a Life” training to communities most affected by gun violence in Louisville and Cincinnati.

Read full story
Harrodsburg, KY

Little Wing Hollow Nature Sanctuary in Harrodsburg Offers Nature Retreats and Outdoor Events

In Harrodsburg, just a little more than an hour’s drive south of Louisville, lies a sanctuary where art, nature immersion, camping, and group activities encourage visitors to unplug, relax, and remember the fun of playing outside.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville to Host the Annual International Bowling Expo for the First Time

International Bowling Expo comes to louisville.Jorik Kleen from Unsplash. Bowling is one of the most popular recreational sports in the country, and for the first time, Louisville will play host to the International Bowling Expo. The Bowling Expo conference will take place June 20 to 24 at The Galt House and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Dawn Urrutia Proves Living Her Passion Is As Easy As Pie

Dawn Urrutia, owner of Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company, Louisville, KentuckyPhoto courtesy of Dawn Urrutia. When Dawn Urrutia of Louisville, Kentucky, told people she was ready to open a brick-and-mortar location to sell her sweet potato pies in the middle of the global COVID pandemic, they told her she was crazy.

Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Heaven Hill Distillery Celebrated National Bourbon Day with the Opening of New Visitors Center

Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience is expected to bring $19 million in tourism and economic investment to Bardstown, Kentucky. Heaven Hill Brands President Max L. Shapira was joined by Gov. Andy Beshear and local officials to celebrate the grand opening of its new Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown. ​​​​​​​

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy