Kraft To Pay U.S. Customers NOT To Bake Cheesecake For The Holidays

A shortage of Philadelphia Cream Cheese Results free dessert for customers. Photo by Kalisha Ocheni on Unsplash

No Philadelphia Cream Cheese? No problem, thanks to Kraft's Spread the Feeling Campaign.

If you planned to make a cheesecake for your holiday celebrations, but find that your favorite grocery store is out of stock of Philadelphia Cream Cheese, you may get lucky and get a $20 digital coupon for any dessert for your troubles.

From Dec. 17, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022, customers have a chance to get paid to NOT bake cheesecakes, according to a Kraft company website. The company will reimburse select customers up to $20 to make any other dessert instead of cheesecake this year.

The Kraft Heinz company stated that 10,000 online reservations will open at noon Eastern Time on Dec. 17, and another 8,000 will become available at noon the next day.

To be eligible to receive your $20 digital reward, you must be one of the first customers to reserve a spot to claim a limited dessert reservation. Once your dessert reservation is confirmed with a unique, one-time use link that the company sends to you, you can buy any dessert with a dated receipt during the eligibility period. You must redeem your digital payment beginning Dec. 28, 2021 - Jan. 4, 2022, for a chance to receive your reward.

According to NPR's website, the shortage can be blamed on supply chain problems and various other factors including a "labor shortage and scarcity of packing supplies to sustained demand as a result of more people eating breakfast at home and baking with cream cheese (two particularly pandemic-friendly pastimes)."

Heinz Kraft company told CNN Business that retail demand for cream cheese increased 18 percent in 2020, and the company is shipping 30 percent to 35 percent more cream cheese to restaurants than it did last year.

This promotion is your chance to enjoy dessert on some else's dime. Maybe it's the holiday gift you did not expect this year.

