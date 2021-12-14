7 Goals to Replace Traditional New Year's Resolutions in 2022

Glad Doggett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlrFa_0dMtj9SO00
No more New Year's Resolutions! Try these goals, instead.Photo by Gian Cescon on Unsplash

Most of us make big, audacious New Year’s resolutions that end up being too hard to stick to after the first few weeks of the year.

It’s almost expected that you make lofty promises of personal transformation every Jan. 1. The problem is, big goals take big effort and discipline to accomplish. If you always start out with the best intentions, only to get sidelined and disappointed when your commitment peters out, you aren’t alone. In fact, according to U.S. News & World Report, the failure rate for New Year’s resolutions is said to be 80 percent. Resolutions are destined to fail, unfortunately.

2021 was hard on all of us. Most of us are ready to see it in our review mirrors. Do you really want to continue to set high expectations in the New Year that are practically impossible to meet during a pandemic? That is a recipe for bruised self-confidence and disappointment.

Don't bite off more than you can handle in 2022. Decide right now to be easier on yourself next year. What would happen if you set several small goals that you can actually accomplish instead of lofty, impossible resolutions to improve yourself? Here are several examples of unconventional resolutions that are easy wins:

Goal 1: Replace your tattered, ill-fitting, old undies, socks, and bras

What you wear underneath your clothes matters, too. But if you are like most people, you overlook the importance of nice, well-fitting undergarments. This year, refuse to wear undies that make you squirm. Make it a goal to examine your undies, bras, socks, and other undergarments. If your bras and panties are old and no longer fit, and your socks have more holes than a sieve, resolve to replace them in the New Year.

Goal 2: Clean out your makeup bag

Off-colored lipsticks and half-used free samples seem to multiply faster than a calculator. Do you really need to keep the miscellaneous tubes of concealer you don’t ever use? Dump the old to make room for the new. Pick out your favorites to keep, then give away or throw away the rest. While you're at it, throw away skin care, body lotions, hair products, toiletries, and perfumes you no longer use.

Goal 3: Clean out your purse, backpack, and wallet

These hold-alls are notorious junk collectors. Do you really want to carry all that detritus around? First, throw away old receipts, coupons, and gum wrappers. Then wipe out the inside and exterior with a disinfectant wipe. Get rid of superfluous pens, loose change, old membership cards, and other items that clutter up the inside.

Goal 4: Clean out your vehicle

When was the last time you gave your car a little TLC? Start the New Year with a fresh, clean car by throwing away trash, fast food containers, and anything else that makes the interior untidy. Vacuum the inside, wipe down the console, dash, and steering wheel. A little air freshener can go a long way to make your car a more pleasant space. And forget to clean the interior windows. To clean the exterior, drive through a car wash or apply a little elbow grease and wash it yourself.

Goal 5: Get in the habit of changing your sheets weekly

Is there anything that feels as indulgent as climbing into a freshly made bed with just-changed sheets? Fresh sheets are an easy way to inspire a feeling of instant luxury. Don’t wait to stay in a 5-star hotel to feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. Clean sheets can make your bed feel heavenly right now.

Goal 6: Buy yourself comfortable pajamas

Do you sleep in stretched out, old, oversized T-shirts? This year, resolve to dump the T-shirts to make room for pajamas. Your bedtime ritual should feel like a special occasion. Comfortable PJs can make lounging all day on the couch feel luxurious.

Goal 7: Purge any workout clothes that have outlived their intended lifespan

Faded leggings with thigh rub nubs and stretched out waist bands can make your workouts a drag. That also goes for stretched, stained, ill-fitting sports bras and worn out, smelly, tattered running shoes. Take an inventory of your workout wear and get rid of pieces that have seen better days. What you wear to workout sets the tone and energy for your routine. Investing in new is investing in YOU.

Make 2022 the year you place your focus for improvement away from yourself. Start the year off with instant, easy wins by resolving to complete several small tasks that will make a big impact on you. Don’t make 2022 harder than it has to be. Simple, easy-to-stick-to resolutions will give you instant wins and a feeling of accomplishment. And isn’t that truly the best way to make a fresh start in a fresh New Year?

Glad Doggett is a freelance writer from Louisville, Kentucky.

