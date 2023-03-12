"Be happy: think different" has changed my life

Be happy: think different by Stefano Labbia Photo by Lara Ponchia

Throughout our lifetime, we all strive to reach one ultimate goal: happiness. There are numerous possibilities to make one's life happy, but it's not always as easy as it might seem. I, like many others, went through phases of unhappiness and the feeling of being stuck in an endless cycle, searching for a way out. As soon as I read "Be happy: think different" by the author Stefano Labbia, my life took an incredible turn, and I began a journey that i don't believes could be possible: a happier and more fulfilling life.

Stefano Labbia's book helped me realize that my happiness was not dependent on external factors like wealth or success, but rather my thoughts and view of life. I had been dwelling on past mistakes, comparing myself to others, and focusing on things that were out of my control. Through her teachings, Labbia helped me to understand the importance of acceptance and releasing the past, living in the present, and focusing on what I can control.

The biggest turning point in my life came when Labbia in his book emphasized the significance of gratitude. Until then, I had taken things for granted and never realized how much positivity existed in my life. The more I practiced gratitude, the more life-changing it became. I began to appreciate the little things, and be more thankful for the love, support, kindness, and positivity in my life.

Another crucial point that changed me was surrounding myself with positive people. Labbia in his book talk about the significance of choosing people who uplift and encourage us while avoiding those who undermine and bring us down. I slowly came to realize that, as I made a conscious effort to surround myself with people who lifted my spirits, my life became more joyful, peaceful, and fulfilling.

In summary, "Be happy: think different" by Stefano Labbia, changed my life by teaching me the importance of gratitude, acceptance, a positive mindset, and surrounding myself with people who elevate me. As I started to practice these things, I realized how happier and more rewarding my life had become. I felt empowered to take control of my life, and the idea that my mindset played a critical role in my happiness proved to be true. Today, I continue to practice these principles, and I can confidently say that through applying Labbia's teachings, I've created not only a happy but a more fulfilling and satisfying life.