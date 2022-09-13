Artificial Intelligence and Nanotechnology - The Biggest Game Changers for Humanity in the Fight Against Climate Change

People all over the world are making more sustainable choices as our climate changes. According to the Edelman Trust Barometer, 75% of us are concerned or fearful about climate change as our climate changes. As our climate changes, Google searches reflect the rise in information related to "climate anxiety". This search demand has reached an all-time high this year. As our climate changes, we've seen a nearly manifold increase in searches for sustainable goods in the last five years.

One of the most common polluters are Cars and Trucks. They are responsible for nearly three-quarters of transportation emissions of co2, and are one of the world's largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions.

Here AI (Artificial Intelligence) through commonplace apps like Google Maps is helping it make possible you to optimise our travel routes for fuel efficiency. This is one of the simplest examples of how cutting edge technology is allowing us all to choose more sustainable choices on the road while saving money.

Goin a step forward, AI is helping design new features. Like helping drivers specify their vehicle's engine type - if it's petrol, diesel, hybrid, or electric - ensuring that the route provided is tailored to the type of fuel you want to save.

Cool. Isn't it?

Both AI and nanotechnology are evolving for the better of humankind. Photo by Tara Winstead

Now AI is being assisted in a variety of ways by Nanotechnology to help arrest climate change.

How's that you may wonder. Read this perspective.

Nanotechnology has many applications in the search for solutions to global warming. Metal organic frameworks (MOFs), nano silica, nano zeolites, nanoporous carbonaceous materials, functionalized nanomaterials, nanocomposites are being investigated for their efficiency in greenhouse gas sequestration. Here scientific laboratory equipment like spin coaters and spray pyrolysis equipment are being used extensively with other tools to create new types of nanomaterials.

And these nano materials are being used in the energy sector to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which contribute to global warming, and to improve fuel efficiency. Of late, lightweight nanocomposite materials have been created in order to reduce fuel consumption in automobiles. Like nano-based lubricants and nanocoatings that are helping reduce friction and wear in the engines, and thus helping cut reducing fuel consumption by up to 2% while lowering carbon dioxide emissions too.

When AI and Nanotechnology Meet.

For example, artificial intelligence is being used to better understand carbon nanotube structures by quantifying structural properties such as alignment and curvature. And there are many such advance levels of research happening as you read this post.

Of course, both AI and nanotechnology are still in their early stages, and it remains to be seen how they will evolve. However, the ways in which these technologies are already being used suggest that an emerging syncretism is possible. AI advancements are allowing us to understand the behaviour of materials at the nanoscale, which may lead to the development of ever more powerful AIs. In this regard, the two technologies are inextricably linked.

Together, they have the unlimited potential to become the Biggest Game Changers for Humanity in the Fight Against Climate Change. Do you agree?