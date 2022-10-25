Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This Week

Halloween is upon us and it looks like all the spooky and fang-tastic parties are descending. Westchester is having its fair share of spooktacular get-togethers that you will not want to miss out!

Check out this Halloween event at the Barley House in Thornwood, NY. Great food and great entertainment.

The Barley House

You won't want to miss out on this halloween party. Filled with the best prizes for the best costume. Be prepared to have some frightening competition.

The Brazen Fox

Yonkers Brewing Co is such a great place to hang out and throw back a few beers with friends. What better place to throw back a couple with a killer costume.

Yonkers Brewing Co.

Mickey Spillane's is a perfect venue to go out, get dressed and hang out with friends. Now you can add more to the fun with a costume.

Mickey Spillane's Bar

An 80's themed costume party is a lot of fun to dress up for. Come and see a live bad performing 80's cover hits and have fun to Rock The Casbah.

The Garage at Lucy's

You know a party at the Coliseum is going to be extravagant and a halloween party at that. Defintiely wear your costume best here.

Coliseum in White Plains

Be prepared to have fun at the Captain Lawrence Brewery for Halloween. With lots of food and beer, this night will go down in the books.

Captain Lawrence Elmsford

A three day halloween bar crawl is perfect for the halloween lovers out there. Spooky drinks, live music and a costume contest is all lined up.

Halloween Bar Crawl

This place is infamous for the karoake night, don't miss out the eve of all the halloween parties to get your blood curdling for a whole weekend of fun.

Chatterbox Pleasantville

Gigante is lined up for the whole weekend of terrorizing fun! Witch's Night, Monster Ball and Fright Night will be a weekend to remember.

Gigante Restaurant