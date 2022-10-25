Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This Week

Halloween is upon us and it looks like all the spooky and fang-tastic parties are descending. Westchester is having its fair share of spooktacular get-togethers that you will not want to miss out!
The Barley House
Check out this Halloween event at the Barley House in Thornwood, NY. Great food and great entertainment.
The Brazen Fox
You won't want to miss out on this halloween party. Filled with the best prizes for the best costume. Be prepared to have some frightening competition.
Yonkers Brewing Co.
Yonkers Brewing Co is such a great place to hang out and throw back a few beers with friends. What better place to throw back a couple with a killer costume.
Mickey Spillane’s in Eastchester
Mickey Spillane's is a perfect venue to go out, get dressed and hang out with friends. Now you can add more to the fun with a costume.
The Garage at Lucy's
An 80's themed costume party is a lot of fun to dress up for. Come and see a live bad performing 80's cover hits and have fun to Rock The Casbah.
Coliseum White Plains
You know a party at the Coliseum is going to be extravagant and a halloween party at that. Defintiely wear your costume best here.
Captain Lawrence Brewery Elmsford
Be prepared to have fun at the Captain Lawrence Brewery for Halloween. With lots of food and beer, this night will go down in the books.
White Plains Halloweekend Bar Crawl
A three day halloween bar crawl is perfect for the halloween lovers out there. Spooky drinks, live music and a costume contest is all lined up.
Chatterbox Pleasantville
This place is infamous for the karoake night, don't miss out the eve of all the halloween parties to get your blood curdling for a whole weekend of fun.
Gigante at Lake Isle Club
Gigante is lined up for the whole weekend of terrorizing fun! Witch's Night, Monster Ball and Fright Night will be a weekend to remember.
