Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This Week

Out and About Westchester NY

Halloween is upon us and it looks like all the spooky and fang-tastic parties are descending. Westchester is having its fair share of spooktacular get-togethers that you will not want to miss out!

The Barley House

Check out this Halloween event at the Barley House in Thornwood, NY. Great food and great entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJ4gy_0imCLbi100
The Barley House

The Brazen Fox

You won't want to miss out on this halloween party. Filled with the best prizes for the best costume. Be prepared to have some frightening competition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SiDMi_0imCLbi100
The Brazen Fox

Yonkers Brewing Co.

Yonkers Brewing Co is such a great place to hang out and throw back a few beers with friends. What better place to throw back a couple with a killer costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IaufP_0imCLbi100
Yonkers Brewing Co.

Mickey Spillane’s in Eastchester

Mickey Spillane's is a perfect venue to go out, get dressed and hang out with friends. Now you can add more to the fun with a costume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2U8o_0imCLbi100
Mickey Spillane's Bar

The Garage at Lucy's

An 80's themed costume party is a lot of fun to dress up for. Come and see a live bad performing 80's cover hits and have fun to Rock The Casbah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SM8tt_0imCLbi100
The Garage at Lucy's

Coliseum White Plains

You know a party at the Coliseum is going to be extravagant and a halloween party at that. Defintiely wear your costume best here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIsDn_0imCLbi100
Coliseum in White Plains

Captain Lawrence Brewery Elmsford

Be prepared to have fun at the Captain Lawrence Brewery for Halloween. With lots of food and beer, this night will go down in the books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIf4S_0imCLbi100
Captain Lawrence Elmsford

White Plains Halloweekend Bar Crawl

A three day halloween bar crawl is perfect for the halloween lovers out there. Spooky drinks, live music and a costume contest is all lined up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uc766_0imCLbi100
Halloween Bar Crawl

Chatterbox Pleasantville

This place is infamous for the karoake night, don't miss out the eve of all the halloween parties to get your blood curdling for a whole weekend of fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dEOBW_0imCLbi100
Chatterbox Pleasantville

Gigante at Lake Isle Club

Gigante is lined up for the whole weekend of terrorizing fun! Witch's Night, Monster Ball and Fright Night will be a weekend to remember.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xytAD_0imCLbi100
Gigante Restaurant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MX0gz_0imCLbi100
Gigante Restaurant

