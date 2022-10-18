Where To Find The Best Halloween Treats in Westchester, New York

Spooky and devilishly delicious treats are on the agenda for the month of October and I’m happy to say that I for one have been waiting patiently for this time of year to come. These bakeries are nothing short of scary and decadent confections, if you’re looking for some eerie and yummy fun in your tummy look no further, here is a list of bakeries that will satisfy your frightful craving.

The Snackery - This bakery was originally established in Larchmont but has now relocated in a few towns over in Rye. Loaded with nostalgic treats such as twinkies, hohos and other hostess desserts we are so fond of from childhood. For Halloween, cake and dessert decorations are on full blast with everything from apple spice twinkies, pumpkin devil dogs and witches hat mallomars. You have to stop by just to see for yourself. 64 Purchase St, Rye, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjqEv_0icxMCnS00
The Snackery

Chantilly Patisserie- There is always something special going on at Chantilly in Bronxville. Always creating something with a theme or honoring any fun holiday of the year. But we definitely don’t want to miss out on what they’re going to conjure up out of their bakery this halloween season. 135 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhjiW_0icxMCnS00
Chantilly Patisserie

Flour and Sun Bakery- This fun and delicious bakery in Pleasantville definitely brings it when it comes to Halloween. Such as halloween candy cupcakes, Hocus Pocus’s very own book decorated cookies and plenty more spooky treats that both kids and adults will also love as eye candy. 19 Washington Ave, Pleasantville, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCJh5_0icxMCnS00
Flour and Sun Bakery

Flour Power- Situated in downtown Pelham, this bakery made quite the scene when it first arrived a couple of years ago. Display cases filled with baked goods and dessert treats for every kind of sweet tooth. During halloween, Power Flour bakes scary and spooky versions of their popular brownies and cookies that already fly off the shelves and it doesn’t involve witches broomsticks. 4668 Boston Post Rd, Pelham, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0c1b_0icxMCnS00
Flour Power

Topps Bakery- This bakery has been an institution in westchester for a long time and everyone loves their sugar cookies. But when halloween comes around they definitely turn up the spook factor with their cakes and cookies.106 Pondfield Rd, Bronxville, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7AxG_0icxMCnS00
Topps Bakery

Beascakes Bakery- You can count on Bea’s bakery in Armonk to only bring the best of the best when it comes to their sugar cookies, especially when fall and halloween comes around. Their decorations don’t stop just at their cookies, be on the lookout for their seasonal cupcakes and donuts. 575 Main St, Armonk, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19FOxa_0icxMCnS00
Beascakes Bakery

Smallcakes- A cute little cupcakery in Scarsdale always furnished with the cutest and most decorated cupcakes that are really like little edible pieces of art. Luckily, they go full on into the Halloween season and create the most devilish cupcakes and the only frightening thing here is how long the line will be out front. 749 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cpi9_0icxMCnS00
Smallcakes

