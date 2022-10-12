Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY

Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.

The Taco Project- With five locations bustling and constantly busy, there is always a wait to get their one of a kind and different types of tacos. Options ranging from bbq pulled pork to cajun salmon along with their more traditional tacos, mixing and matching is an option and with that you’ll never leave because you’ll be trying the whole left side of the menu. Tarrytown, Bronxville, Pleasantville, Stamford, Yonkers

Coco Taqueria- You can find all the classics here with updated taco specials on the daily and one taco you’ll have to try is the sweet potato taco. Made with maple syrup roasted sweet potato, salsa verde, pumpkin seeds and feta. Chefs kiss! You’ll have to come taste it for yourselves! 84 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Taqueria La Frontera- You wouldn’t even know this place existed and usually that’s where all the good food is in places you least expect. Their taco pastor is what they’re famous for as well as the home of the taco box! Have a party to host or cater? This is one brilliant idea everyone can get behind. 257 Battle Ave, White Plains, NY

La Hacienda Market- If you’re a fan of the birria taco, look no further and hightail it over to La Hacienda market fast. The queso birria taco is one of their most popular tacos and it’s what put them on the map fast after only being open for a year. Check out their Instagram for some drool-worthy photos. 1727 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY

Tipsy Taco Bar- This place offers all the classics with a modern twist. Look for black angus carne asada, salmon tartare and oyster tacos for something different and if you’re looking to ditch the tortilla, try the bibb lettuce offered as an alternative. With other delicious options on their menu, it’s a place you’ll want to visit. 487 E Main St, Mt Kisco, NY

Maya Taqueria in Briarcliff- Everything on the menu here will make you salivate but the star of the show are the tacos and they’re not just any tacos. Maya Taqueria offers a lengthy offering of tacos such as tongue for all you risk takers, Arabes, and Tinga. Lots of flavors here that will sway you to try something different. 1205 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY

