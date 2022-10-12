Where To Get The Best Tacos in Westchester County, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

Who isn’t always up for tacos? Juicy, savory and everything you could possibly imagine in just one bite. Westchester County is full of great taquerias and here are some of my own personal favorites that you need to visit very soon.

The Taco Project- With five locations bustling and constantly busy, there is always a wait to get their one of a kind and different types of tacos. Options ranging from bbq pulled pork to cajun salmon along with their more traditional tacos, mixing and matching is an option and with that you’ll never leave because you’ll be trying the whole left side of the menu. Tarrytown, Bronxville, Pleasantville, Stamford, Yonkers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFrZk_0iW9MI7900
The Taco Project

Coco Taqueria- You can find all the classics here with updated taco specials on the daily and one taco you’ll have to try is the sweet potato taco. Made with maple syrup roasted sweet potato, salsa verde, pumpkin seeds and feta. Chefs kiss! You’ll have to come taste it for yourselves! 84 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNMhF_0iW9MI7900
Coco Taqueria

Taqueria La Frontera- You wouldn’t even know this place existed and usually that’s where all the good food is in places you least expect. Their taco pastor is what they’re famous for as well as the home of the taco box! Have a party to host or cater? This is one brilliant idea everyone can get behind. 257 Battle Ave, White Plains, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j7r2u_0iW9MI7900
Taqueria La Frontera

La Hacienda Market- If you’re a fan of the birria taco, look no further and hightail it over to La Hacienda market fast. The queso birria taco is one of their most popular tacos and it’s what put them on the map fast after only being open for a year. Check out their Instagram for some drool-worthy photos. 1727 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JMJyr_0iW9MI7900
La Hacienda Market

Tipsy Taco Bar- This place offers all the classics with a modern twist. Look for black angus carne asada, salmon tartare and oyster tacos for something different and if you’re looking to ditch the tortilla, try the bibb lettuce offered as an alternative. With other delicious options on their menu, it’s a place you’ll want to visit. 487 E Main St, Mt Kisco, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri2co_0iW9MI7900
Tipsy Taco

Maya Taqueria in Briarcliff- Everything on the menu here will make you salivate but the star of the show are the tacos and they’re not just any tacos. Maya Taqueria offers a lengthy offering of tacos such as tongue for all you risk takers, Arabes, and Tinga. Lots of flavors here that will sway you to try something different. 1205 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQmsp_0iW9MI7900
Maya Taqueria

Looking for more foodie and fun activity recommendations in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# best tacos# best taquerias# best tacos in westchester ny# best taquerias westchester ny# best food westchester ny

Comments / 0

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
357 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

Orangeburg, NY

Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New York

It’s officially fall in New York and with all the fall activities that come into play one that is always great for this time of year is to visit a cidery in the Hudson Valley. It’s always fun and perfect for this time of year to visit a cidery. Ciders have come a long way from just the basic hard cider, now there are so many flavors and types of ciders, it’s very easy to become a cider connoisseur Here are top ranking cideries in the Hudson Valley and in Westchester county.

Read full story
White Plains, NY

Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New York

We are so happy to hear that Westchester County has a second Duck Donuts location, right in White Plains NY. The owners have their first location in Mamaroneck but was lucky to grace us with a Duck Donuts on this side of Westchester county. If you haven’t had a donut from Duck Donuts yet, I highly recommend hightailing it over as soon as you can.

Read full story
Fairfield County, CT

Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!

Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!

Oh all the fun activities are upon us for Halloween! With Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown right in our backyard, there is something spooky and exciting to do every night to get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of events to partake in October.

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Read full story
1 comments
Salem, MA

Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy