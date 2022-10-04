Fall Festivals in Fairfield County, Connecticut This October!

Girl Eats Westchester

Food trucks, apple cider and pumpkins fill the air at the fall festivals happening this October in Fairfield county, Connecticut. Fun for foodies, friends and family! Check out what is happening near you.

Fall Family Fest Sundays- Family Fest Sundays are back this year and better than ever. Face Painting, apple cider, pumpkin painting, rock climbing, local food trucks and lots more to celebrate the last weekend of family fest this year. You’ll definitely want to get in an apple slingshot when you’re there. Sunday Oct. 9th 10am-2pm. Stamford Museum and Nature Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9u7v_0iLjYy9f00
Stamford Nature Center

Westoberfest- Westport’s very own annual Oktoberfest is in its fourth year running and offering all the craft beer and more. Don’t miss this event with live music, food and market vendors and lots of fun for the whole family too. Check out the long list of beer companies and breweries that will be participating. Saturday Oct. 15th 2-5pm. Sigrid Schultz Plaza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GILxD_0iLjYy9f00
Westoberfest

The Beer Garden at The Farm- Think of just one big picnic for the entire town, bring your lawn chairs and your blankets and let the fun begin. A petting zoo, craft beer, cornhole, live music and pizza from a wood fire oven is the best way to kick off the harvest season. Sunday October 16th 12-4pm. Wakeman Town Farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RycB_0iLjYy9f00
Beer Garden at The Farm

Mather Homestead Fall Harvest Festival- The perfect family fall harvest festival to attend! This festival has a petting zoo, hayrides, apple cider, donuts and pumpkin painting with live music too! Saturday October 22nd 11-2pm. Mather Homestead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PU6C1_0iLjYy9f00
Mather Homestead

Westport Moms 2nd Annual Fall Fun Festival- This year the Westport Moms Fall Fun Festival will be better than ever with a long list of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. A DJ dance party, decorate your own halloween cookies, make your own pottery are just a few features to list. Lots of food vendors and guest appearances from Mickey or Paw Patrol and much more too. To check out the entire itinerary, follow Westport Moms on Instagram. Saturday October 15th 10am- 2pm. Rain Date: Sunday October 16th. Greens Farms Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HkAs_0iLjYy9f00
Westport Moms

The Fairfield Harvest Market- A great lineup of fun things to do and not limited to having over 70 retailers, crafters, local businesses, vendors and food trucks, guessing the weight of giant pumpkins, and don’t forget to add your dog to the best dog costume parade, there will be prizes! Saturday October 15th 10-4pm rain or shine. Old Town Hall Green.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ubk5u_0iLjYy9f00
Fairfield Harvest Market

Looking for more foodie and fun activity recommendations in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fall festivals fairfield count# fall festivals westport# fall festivals Connecticut# harvest festivals Connecticut# harvest festivals fairfield co

Comments / 0

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
319 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

White Plains, NY

Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New York

We are so happy to hear that Westchester County has a second Duck Donuts location, right in White Plains NY. The owners have their first location in Mamaroneck but was lucky to grace us with a Duck Donuts on this side of Westchester county. If you haven’t had a donut from Duck Donuts yet, I highly recommend hightailing it over as soon as you can.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!

Oh all the fun activities are upon us for Halloween! With Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown right in our backyard, there is something spooky and exciting to do every night to get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of events to partake in October.

Read full story
Sleepy Hollow, NY

The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Read full story
1 comments
Salem, MA

Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy