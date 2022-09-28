Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!

Food Truck Festival in Mamaroneck/Larchmont- Calling all foodies, here is an event you can appreciate. Pizza, donuts, gyros, ice cream and lobster rolls just to get your taste buds salivating plus much more. This kid- friendly festival will also have Face painting, music, crafts and a pumpkin patch will be there too, don’t forget to bring the whole family. Sat Oct 1st, 12-4pm

Larchmont Chamber of Commerce

Pleasantville Block Party- This may not be a fall festival but it’s certainly a party. The Pleasantville Block party has local food vendors and if you know anything about Pleasantville, new and delicious restaurants are just popping up all over the place in this small town. So, you’ll definitely want to come here. Don’t miss out on the car show, beer garden, live music and a fun zone for kids. This won’t be like any block party you’ve been to. Sat. Oct 1st, 2pm

Pleasantville Chamber of Commerce

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair - There is no other place than Sleepy Hollow that I wouldn’t want to spend a Saturday afternoon hanging out during the most important time of year. Especially in one of the most infamous towns in all of the country. Live music, crafts, food and lots of fall cheer. Just watch your head if you see the headless horseman and don’t forget to grab a t-shirt for a souvenir. Sat Oct. 8th, 10am- 5pm

Sleepy Hollow Chamber of Commerce

Pound Ridge Fall Festival - This is an event you don’t want to miss, with a lineup featuring the band, Blues Travelers among other bands to be performing at this annual shindig. Lots of food and drink to be offered and lots of guaranteed fun to kick off the fall season. Sat Oct 1st, 1-6pm

Pound Ridge Chamber of Commerce

Greenburgh Nature Center Fall Festival- This kid-friendly annual festival is always packed with lots of games and activities that both parents and children come back for every year. A pumpkin and scarecrow walk, apple cider demonstrations, archery and live music is what you can expect at the Greenburgh Nature Center. Sat. Oct. 23rd and Sun. Oct. 24th 10am to 3pm.

Greenburgh Nature Center

Yorktown Fall Festival and Car Show- Come to the Jefferson Valley mall to kick off the best time of year with children's rides, musical performances, a dog costume parade, dance performances, crafts, food, and more. An event the family won’t want to miss! Sun Oct. 9th, 11am-5pm

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce

Boscobel Applefest - Let the apple fun begin! If you’re into learning how to press apples to make cider, the art of apple preserving and playing games that have entertained settlers from the 1800s then you would love this event. Rich in history and knowledge this is an event historian buffs don’t want to miss. Sun Oct. 9th, 10-4pm

Boscobel

