Sleepy Hollow, NY

Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!

Girl Eats Westchester

Oh all the fun activities are upon us for Halloween! With Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown right in our backyard, there is something spooky and exciting to do every night to get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of events to partake in October.

Sleepy Hollow Street Fair- This annual street fair has become a popular event for everyone in Westchester to look forward to. Food and craft vendors lining up Beekman Ave to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Don’t forget to grab a Sleepy Hollow t-shirt as a souvenir!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4f9O_0i9neciA00
Sleepy Hollow Street Fair

Jack O’ Lantern Blaze- Coming to the jack o lantern blaze is a must for this Halloween. Surrounded by thousands of hand carved pumpkins for each exhibit ranging from pirate ships to windmills and of course, the headless horseman bridge. It is one of the most spectacular events to see in person. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWD8p_0i9neciA00
Jack O' Lantern Pumpkin Blaze

Tarrytown Halloween Parade- The annual Tarrytown Halloween parade is celebrating 20 years! Come join all Halloween loving spectators observing who are going to show up as the best costume in all of the parade. Prizes given out for all the best costumes, floats and more! Don’t forget to bookmark this event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMZ8B_0i9neciA00
Tarrytown Halloween Parade

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Evening Tours - Visiting Sleepy Hollow cemetery in October at night is already spooky as it is but once you join this walking tour with different themes from murder to mayhem and the good, the bad and the unusual, you will be entertained by the knowledgable tour guides telling you all of Sleepy Hollow cemetery’s dark past and secrets. While you’re there don’t forget to visit Washington Irving’s grave!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nNBY_0i9neciA00
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery Tour

Sup Witches Festival- This relatively new event is in its third year and it has created quite the stir around Sleepy Hollow but now through all of Westchester. Watching at least 80 people dress as witches paddleboard on the Hudson river towards the Sleepy Hollow lighthouse is quite a sight. This year more witches are expected to join. Food trucks and vendors will be at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17G2bC_0i9neciA00
Sup Witch's Festival

Haunted Hayride- The annual sleepy hollow haunted hayride is everything you can imagine. Spooky and blood curdling are a couple of words to describe this favorite Halloween ride. Taking you through the Old Dutch Church and the bridge where Ichabod Crane met his fate, this is something you’ll want to see for yourself. Tickets sell out fast for the haunted hayride!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHWDo_0i9neciA00
Sleepy Hollow Hayride

Irving’s Legend- It is a privilege to see Jonathan Kruk in his element captivating audiences as he tells the classic story of Sleepy Hollow and the Headless Horseman. Performing at Washington Irving’s home, Sunnyside it is certainly a must to watch Jonathan tell one of the greatest stories of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bi5PF_0i9neciA00
Jonathan Kruk

The Legend- This show is something like no one has ever seen before. A Cirque themed performance inspired by the Legend of Sleepy Hollow with aerial dancers, acrobats and a hologram of Washington Irving narrating his very own story. Everyone is already raving as a must see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i99Ae_0i9neciA00
The Legend Musical

Check out the entire list of events in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown on this link.

Looking for more foodie and fun activity recommendations in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sleepy hollow ny# things to do in sleepy hollow# tarrytown ny# westchester ny# halloween in sleepy hollow

Comments / 0

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
201 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

Sleepy Hollow, NY

The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Read full story
1 comments
Salem, MA

Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy