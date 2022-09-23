The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Bridgeview Tavern- This is not your average pub or tavern, Bridgeview Tavern has all the delicious menu items that you would find at a bar but with some other not so typical menu items such as wild boar chorizo hamburger and Vietnamese Banh Mi to spice things up a bit and to wash it all down, check out their beer garden with a very impressive beer list where you’ll never want to leave. 226 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Beekman Ale House- A must visit for this quaint small town restaurant that serves the best thin crust pizza in all of the rivertowns. Given its limited menu, there is something here for everyone. Serving all seasonal beers and ciders on tap. this place will make you feel you’ve come to the right place. 92 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Horsefeathers- This landmark is an attraction, a museum and a kickass restaurant all in one. You have to come to Horsefeathers for Halloween just to feel the incredible ambience and vibe of this place. A Tarrytown gem for over 30 years with delicious food and drinks, it is a must for any tourist or local to come by. 94 N Broadway, Tarrytown, NY

Sweetgrass Grill- A vegan and gluten free grill that has a menu that even non- vegans could get behind. A cute little bistro with great energy right in downtown Tarrytown. From pan seared scallops to a mushroom steak, everything here is cooked to perfection. 24 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

The Mint Premium Foods- This little gem located on Main St in Tarrytown is a little deceiving, what appears to be just a market in the front is also a very popular and bustling restaurant in the back. The menu offers a variety of wagyu burgers and sandwiches as well as a brunch menu that includes truffle eggs benedict, yes please! 19 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

Coco Taqueria- If you’re looking for a fun place to dine with the best Mexican food and drinks you’ll have on this side of the rivertowns, come to Coco Taqueria! Most likely decorated for the day of the dead, here in Sleepy Hollow there is no shortage for celebrating the most important holiday of the year. 84 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

JP Doyle’s- Come to this bustling and high energy pub on Main street in Sleepy Hollow, filled with the kind of pub grub that the whole family will love. Make sure to try JP Doyle’s famous “horseman” burger, it’s a crowd favorite! 48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Hudson Anchor- Check out the Hudson Anchor located right at the end of Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave perched on top of the hill overlooking the Hudson River and the Tappan Zee Bridge. An extensive seafood menu with favorites like crab artichoke dip, seafood risotto and quite the drink menu. Don’t pass up on cocktails like the Headless Horseman and the Covid Cure, my personal fave. 222 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

Little B’s- This little burger joint is located at the end of Main St in Tarrytown and it is all about the burgers and a make your own burger type of menu. Always a long line out the door but if you’re feeling any kind of burger, this is your place. 49 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

