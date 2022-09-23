Sleepy Hollow, NY

The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This October

Girl Eats Westchester

We are nearing the most celebrated month in Sleepy Hollow and if you’re visiting from near or far you definitely will be looking for all the best places to wine and dine while possibly bumping into the headless horseman himself. So be prepared! Here are all great and festive restaurants in Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown that will get you right in the mood for Halloween!

Bridgeview Tavern- This is not your average pub or tavern, Bridgeview Tavern has all the delicious menu items that you would find at a bar but with some other not so typical menu items such as wild boar chorizo hamburger and Vietnamese Banh Mi to spice things up a bit and to wash it all down, check out their beer garden with a very impressive beer list where you’ll never want to leave. 226 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWXeN_0i6Iou9O00
Bridgeview Tavern

Beekman Ale House- A must visit for this quaint small town restaurant that serves the best thin crust pizza in all of the rivertowns. Given its limited menu, there is something here for everyone. Serving all seasonal beers and ciders on tap. this place will make you feel you’ve come to the right place. 92 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yf9yg_0i6Iou9O00
Beekman Ale House

Horsefeathers- This landmark is an attraction, a museum and a kickass restaurant all in one. You have to come to Horsefeathers for Halloween just to feel the incredible ambience and vibe of this place. A Tarrytown gem for over 30 years with delicious food and drinks, it is a must for any tourist or local to come by. 94 N Broadway, Tarrytown, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10IGnL_0i6Iou9O00
Horsefeathers

Sweetgrass Grill- A vegan and gluten free grill that has a menu that even non- vegans could get behind. A cute little bistro with great energy right in downtown Tarrytown. From pan seared scallops to a mushroom steak, everything here is cooked to perfection. 24 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecGLL_0i6Iou9O00
Sweetgrass Grill

The Mint Premium Foods- This little gem located on Main St in Tarrytown is a little deceiving, what appears to be just a market in the front is also a very popular and bustling restaurant in the back. The menu offers a variety of wagyu burgers and sandwiches as well as a brunch menu that includes truffle eggs benedict, yes please! 19 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9Qwv_0i6Iou9O00
Mint Premium Foods

Coco Taqueria- If you’re looking for a fun place to dine with the best Mexican food and drinks you’ll have on this side of the rivertowns, come to Coco Taqueria! Most likely decorated for the day of the dead, here in Sleepy Hollow there is no shortage for celebrating the most important holiday of the year. 84 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNMhF_0i6Iou9O00
Coco Taqueria

JP Doyle’s- Come to this bustling and high energy pub on Main street in Sleepy Hollow, filled with the kind of pub grub that the whole family will love. Make sure to try JP Doyle’s famous “horseman” burger, it’s a crowd favorite! 48 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMYMA_0i6Iou9O00
JP Doyle's

Hudson Anchor- Check out the Hudson Anchor located right at the end of Sleepy Hollow’s Beekman Ave perched on top of the hill overlooking the Hudson River and the Tappan Zee Bridge. An extensive seafood menu with favorites like crab artichoke dip, seafood risotto and quite the drink menu. Don’t pass up on cocktails like the Headless Horseman and the Covid Cure, my personal fave. 222 Beekman Ave, Sleepy Hollow, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7SR1_0i6Iou9O00
Hudson Anchor

Little B’s- This little burger joint is located at the end of Main St in Tarrytown and it is all about the burgers and a make your own burger type of menu. Always a long line out the door but if you’re feeling any kind of burger, this is your place. 49 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8EP1_0i6Iou9O00
Little B's

Looking for more foodie and fun activity recommendations in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sleepy hollow# sleepy hollow ny# halloween in sleepy hollow# best places to eat sleepy holl# where to eat westchester ny

Comments / 1

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
199 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

Sleepy Hollow, NY

Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!

Oh all the fun activities are upon us for Halloween! With Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown right in our backyard, there is something spooky and exciting to do every night to get into the spirit of Halloween. Here is a list of events to partake in October.

Read full story

Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy