Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MA

The time to visit Salem is upon us and running around the capital of Halloween partaking in all the spooky and entertaining activities does require some sustenance. Here are a few of my favorite places that I always visit when I’m in Salem that I highly recommend.

Turner’s Seafood - There really is no shortage of seafood restaurants in Salem, considering it’s a coastal town, you’ve come to the right place. The menu here is filled with delicious seafood appetizers and entrees such as lobster pie, cherry pepper calamari and lobster risotto cake just to name drop a few menu items. Love the ambience at Turner’s and it never disappoints. 43 Church St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1dk2_0i3XzgUr00
Turner's Seafood

The Ugly Mug Diner- One of the best places to have breakfast in all of Salem. The Ugly Mug Diner keeps its word with its name, be sure to find yourself with an ugly mug when you order coffee. The mouth watering menu is what keeps people coming back to this luncheonette. A killer eggs benedict menu with options like chipotle brisket hash and other items like duck confit with candied pecan waffles is just off the charts. Definitely make the Ugly Mug Diner a priority when in Salem. 122 Washington St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmyFf_0i3XzgUr00
The Ugly Mug Diner

Red’s Sandwich Shoppe- Looking for a hearty breakfast or lunch that will give you fuel for the long day of activities ahead and to satisfy your tastebuds? Red’s should be at the top of your where to eat list. An institution that’s been around forever and must go to, don’t be skeptical of the long wait, it moves quickly. 15 Central St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkuhM_0i3XzgUr00
Red's Sandwich Shoppe

Dairy Witch in Salem- If you’re craving for ice cream, you have to make a trip to the Dairy Witch in Salem. Their ice cream sundaes are literally what people come from all over for. Soft serve and hard ice cream available with drool worthy flavors and a new sundae feature for every week. It’s certainly a must to visit! 117 Boston St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WejV0_0i3XzgUr00
The Dairy Witch

Finz Seafood and Grill- This restaurant is located right on the wharf overlooking the marina and with a menu that can’t be beat. The menu has plenty of seafood and non-seafood choices such as wasabi caviar, Stoli vodka oysters from the seafood bar to their very own Salem’s hot chicken sandwich. But one of my own personal reasons why I like this place is their drink menu. Updated regularly for holiday and season. 86 Wharf St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vst2c_0i3XzgUr00
Finz Restaurant

Jaho Coffee House- This coffee house is honestly one of my favorite coffee places in the whole country. Lots of great coffee choices, seasonal lattes and a display case that is always packed with delicious baked goods. Locals and tourists are always congregating around here. 197 Derby St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lr5dF_0i3XzgUr00
Jaho Coffee House Salem

A and J King Artisan Bakers - You’ll love the menu at this bakery- from apple crisp croissants to apple honey challah just to name a few drool worthy items. Come in for a coffee, a quick breakfast or a sandwich in between ghost tours and haunted houses. You’ll become a regular at this bakery during your time in Salem. 48 Central St, Salem, MA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icw7F_0i3XzgUr00
A and J King Artisan Bakers

