All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Bear Mountain Festival- The longest ongoing Oktoberfest that has been taking place for many years is back at it again starting Saturday October 1st and will be continuing every weekend for the whole month. With an unbeatable menu from bratwurst to Knockwurst to Schnitzel and to wash it all down with steins full of beer that can only complete a worthy Oktoberfest experience and add a lineup of live music to dance the night away in your German attire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5Ssp_0hsMeGW600
Bear Mountain Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Stamford- Stamford sure knows how to throw a festival and Oktoberfest is no different. Gather around for beer, food, stein competitions and live music and get the family together and have a great time. King of stein and cornhole competitions are the headliners for this festival, so come down and have fun. Friday Sept 30th 5-9pm and Sat Oct.1st 12-8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcnGP_0hsMeGW600
Stamford Oktoberfest

Hoppfest- The 7th annual Hoppfest in Bedford will kick off Oktoberfest, a one time event in September. With every year, the Hoppfest continues to get bigger and this year there will be a couple of extra activities that everyone is looking forward to, such as bourbon tasting and live bluegrass music to kick the night into high gear. A long list of Westchester’s best food trucks lining up for the festival. A night you won’t want to miss out on. Saturday September 24th 6:30 to 9:30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7VJ1_0hsMeGW600
Hoppfest Oktoberfest

Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest - This famous Westchester brewery will not be celebrating oktoberfest lightly. With two major events taking place at both of their locations in Elmsford and Mount Kisco, you will get lots of german cuisine, steins of beer and live music to enjoy with friends and family. Elmsford: Saturday October 1st 12- 10pm and Sunday October 2nd 12-8pm & Mount Kisco Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5FGE_0hsMeGW600
Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest

Cross County Oktoberfest- If you’re a multitasker and looking to enjoy the perks of Oktoberfest but also may have a wandering eye for shopping, come check out the beer festival right on the green in Cross County Center in Yonkers. Captain Lawrence brewing company will be providing the bratwursts, the dancing and their very own Oktoberfest beers. Saturday Sept 24th 1- 7pm and Sunday Sept 25th 1-5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPFJt_0hsMeGW600
Cross County Oktoberfest

Growlers Oktoberfest- This beer bistro has done oktoberfest right since it first opened 10 years ago. Tucked away in the corner of Tuckahoe, this outdoor event will have all the space for live music bands, kids games, food, vendors and of course, beer! Families, friends and pets are all welcome! October 1st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQGxg_0hsMeGW600
Growlers Beer Bistro

Sleepy Hollow Oktoberfest- Located right in Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow. Lots to feast on from German cuisine and beer from local restaurants and dancing to live bavarian music while enjoying Oktoberfest in full effect. Bring friends and family to this popular October festival! Saturday September 24th 1- 5pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLQVo_0hsMeGW600
Sleepy Hollow Oktoberfest

Looking for more foodie and fun activity recommendations in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# oktoberfest# oktoberfest in westchester NY# Oktoberfest festivals in Westc# Beer Festivals in Westchester

Comments / 0

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
157 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy