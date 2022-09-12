All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Bear Mountain Festival- The longest ongoing Oktoberfest that has been taking place for many years is back at it again starting Saturday October 1st and will be continuing every weekend for the whole month. With an unbeatable menu from bratwurst to Knockwurst to Schnitzel and to wash it all down with steins full of beer that can only complete a worthy Oktoberfest experience and add a lineup of live music to dance the night away in your German attire.

Bear Mountain Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Stamford- Stamford sure knows how to throw a festival and Oktoberfest is no different. Gather around for beer, food, stein competitions and live music and get the family together and have a great time. King of stein and cornhole competitions are the headliners for this festival, so come down and have fun. Friday Sept 30th 5-9pm and Sat Oct.1st 12-8pm.

Stamford Oktoberfest

Hoppfest- The 7th annual Hoppfest in Bedford will kick off Oktoberfest, a one time event in September. With every year, the Hoppfest continues to get bigger and this year there will be a couple of extra activities that everyone is looking forward to, such as bourbon tasting and live bluegrass music to kick the night into high gear. A long list of Westchester’s best food trucks lining up for the festival. A night you won’t want to miss out on. Saturday September 24th 6:30 to 9:30pm.

Hoppfest Oktoberfest

Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest - This famous Westchester brewery will not be celebrating oktoberfest lightly. With two major events taking place at both of their locations in Elmsford and Mount Kisco, you will get lots of german cuisine, steins of beer and live music to enjoy with friends and family. Elmsford: Saturday October 1st 12- 10pm and Sunday October 2nd 12-8pm & Mount Kisco Saturday October 8th and Sunday October 9th.

Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest

Cross County Oktoberfest- If you’re a multitasker and looking to enjoy the perks of Oktoberfest but also may have a wandering eye for shopping, come check out the beer festival right on the green in Cross County Center in Yonkers. Captain Lawrence brewing company will be providing the bratwursts, the dancing and their very own Oktoberfest beers. Saturday Sept 24th 1- 7pm and Sunday Sept 25th 1-5pm.

Cross County Oktoberfest

Growlers Oktoberfest- This beer bistro has done oktoberfest right since it first opened 10 years ago. Tucked away in the corner of Tuckahoe, this outdoor event will have all the space for live music bands, kids games, food, vendors and of course, beer! Families, friends and pets are all welcome! October 1st.

Growlers Beer Bistro

Sleepy Hollow Oktoberfest- Located right in Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow. Lots to feast on from German cuisine and beer from local restaurants and dancing to live bavarian music while enjoying Oktoberfest in full effect. Bring friends and family to this popular October festival! Saturday September 24th 1- 5pm.

Sleepy Hollow Oktoberfest

