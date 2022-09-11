9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Bona Bona Ice Cream- This game changing ice cream food truck now an ice cream store in Portchester has stunned the Westchester masses by adding their own ice cream topping spin to each and everyone one of their offerings. Every ice cream cone, sundae or just a one scoop cup comes with a whipped italian meringue swirl torched to add a full melted marshmallow effect. Who needs whipped cream? Italian meringue is where it's at. 10 Westchester Ave, Port Chester, NY

Longford’s- This long time establishment has been around Westchester for over 30 years and with a location in Rye and in Larchmont, it’s certainly not going anywhere. With an amazing menu that everyone will ooh and ahh over. Known for making their ice cream in small batches to maintain the integrity of the ice cream making process and pretty tasty flavor options, you’ll be waiting in line still trying to figure out what to order. 4 Elm Pl, Rye, NY and 1941 Palmer Ave, Larchmont, NY

Bigfoot Creamery - A waterfront ice cream shop is exactly where I would be every single day. With a perfect view of the Hudson river and perfect flavor combos this is the cutest place to check out for some major ice cream cravings. If you’re one that likes to try something different, stop by this little gem of a place and get your taste buds ready for some seriously delicious vegan and dairy ice cream, like oatmilk blueberry pancake, lavender honey and carrot cake. 1A Westerly Rd, Ossining, NY

Main Street Sweets - This neighborhood ice cream shop has been in Tarrytown for over 20 years and you will always see a line out the door here during the summer. Has all the traditional nods as well as some specialty flavors like the Holy Soot, only meant for chocolate lovers, clearly. Also offers birthday parties, have to love the old school momentum here. 35 Main St, Tarrytown, NY

Village Creamery and Sweet Shop - Right in the heart of Valhalla, this ice cream and coffee shop has well over 30 flavors to choose from and a great coffee menu if you’re feeling for something different and refreshing like an affogato. If ordering a cone or cup is not your style, try getting a scoop of ice cream on a crepe or a belgian waffle. 32 Broadway, Valhalla, NY

Mikey Dubbs Frozen Custard - This custard base ice cream shop has recently made its debut in New Rochelle just a couple of years ago. Known for their specialty flavors made exclusively for that day or week and doughnut sundaes that have become a huge hit for them as well as their ice cream pies. Go on to their Instagram and follow the new flavors they offer daily. 1282 North Ave, New Rochelle, NY

Ice Cream Social - Just the cutest and most photo worthy ice cream shop in all of Westchester, with a great selection of dairy and non dairy ice cream flavors. It is a playground for ice cream lovers slash ice cream influencers. Such a great space they usually hold events with other vendors weekly to keep the Ice Cream Social poppin’! 481 Mamaroneck Ave, White Plains, NY

Penny Lick- In the idyllic town of Hastings on Hudson lies a cute little ice cream shop that has resided there for many years. All their ice creams are peanut and tree nut free. Classic flavors like vanilla bean and milk chocolate, as close as a chocolate bar you can get. They also have really interesting combinations like lavender truffle and a honeycomb ice cream that is known to be a Penny Lick favorite. 580 Warburton Ave, Hastings-On-Hudson, NY

Blue Pig - This locally sourced ice cream shop is located in a cute little blue house in Croton on Hudson. With really delicious ice cream flavors like raspberry crumble, local sweet corn and grapefruit campari sorbet. The Blue Pig also accompanies their ice cream with bread pudding, a slice of pie and apple crisp to make things that much better. 121 Maple St, Croton-On-Hudson, NY

