Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Duck Donuts - Who doesn’t want fresh donuts right out of the oven? Still warm and topped with their infamous trimmings like bacon and maple, chocolate and coconut, the combos keep on coming. One of the best things about Duck Donuts is they have seasonal combinations to look forward to every month. Just opened their second location in White Plains this month. 805 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

Galloway's Bakery - If you’re looking for classic doughnuts that are pillowy and airy and just straight up delicious, you have to go to Galloway’s. Galloway’s is an institution in Westchester, only opened on the weekends, you need to come early to make sure you get yourself a couple of glaze and jelly doughnuts. If you like jelly donuts, you will go crazy for these ones. 69 Harney Rd, Scarsdale, NY

Galloway's Bakery

Boxer Donuts - This little doughnut shop is tucked away in Nyack, just a quick ride over the bridge and this place is known near and far for their doughnuts. From a selection of marbled old fashioned, vegan apple chai and a strawberry black pepper jam that will make you salivate just looking at it, you definitely need to take a trip to this cute little locale. 17 N Franklin St, Nyack, NY

Boxer Donuts

The Kneaded Bread - The kneaded bread is known for having amazing bread and you can add amazing donuts to that list. Cake doughnuts in plain, cinnamon and powdered sugar is perfect to dunk in their perfect house blend coffee into. These decadent donuts are only available on the weekends, so make sure to add that on your calendar. 181 N Main St, Port Chester, NY

Kneaded Bread

Mad Donuts - These big and billowy doughnuts have hit the food scene in true pop up shop form. With a menu like raspberry, cardamom jam bun, vanilla bean glazed, peaches and cream and vegan lemon cream is just to give you an idea of what exactly you’re dealing with here, a major mind blowing flavor experience. Follow them on Instagram to see where they will pop up next.

MAD Donut Shop

Beascake's Bakery - Just the display case alone is filled with their regular and mini donuts is total eye candy. These little donuts are topped with anything you can think of, M and M’s, biscotti, rainbow cookies and that’s just only a couple. But once you try these baddies, you’ll become obsessed in no time and make a trip to this bakery for more than just donuts. 575 Main St, Armonk, NY

Beascake's Bakery

Sweet and Salty Queens - When you look at these donuts in real life, they’re too perfect looking to eat but you won’t be able to resist a bite. Gluten free and vegan, these fancy looking donuts will kill that craving and you won’t even notice a difference from a regular gluten doughnut. 922 Main St, Peekskill, NY

Sweet and Salty Queens

Side Door Donuts - In Larchmont on the side of Billy and Pete’s burger spot. Only available on saturday and sunday from 9 to 1pm. These delicious and fun mini doughnuts come in a variety of flavors or you can make a request of your very own toppings. Also, you wouldn’t want to miss out on their donut cakes that could make a huge hit at your next party. Side Door Entrance, 121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont, NY

Side Door Donuts

Ossining Bakery - This long-standing bakery located in Ossining has been a local bakery favorite for years in this small rivertown. But the publicity on their doughnuts have been heard from many towns over. Known to sell out before noon, the selection of fritters, bowties, glazed and jelly just to name a few are the donuts that keeps everyone coming back for more. 50 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY

Ossining Bakery

