Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.

Duck Donuts - Who doesn’t want fresh donuts right out of the oven? Still warm and topped with their infamous trimmings like bacon and maple, chocolate and coconut, the combos keep on coming. One of the best things about Duck Donuts is they have seasonal combinations to look forward to every month. Just opened their second location in White Plains this month. 805 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHMEn_0hnot1sc00
Girl Eats Westchester

Galloway's Bakery - If you’re looking for classic doughnuts that are pillowy and airy and just straight up delicious, you have to go to Galloway’s. Galloway’s is an institution in Westchester, only opened on the weekends, you need to come early to make sure you get yourself a couple of glaze and jelly doughnuts. If you like jelly donuts, you will go crazy for these ones. 69 Harney Rd, Scarsdale, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU5UT_0hnot1sc00
Galloway's Bakery

Boxer Donuts - This little doughnut shop is tucked away in Nyack, just a quick ride over the bridge and this place is known near and far for their doughnuts. From a selection of marbled old fashioned, vegan apple chai and a strawberry black pepper jam that will make you salivate just looking at it, you definitely need to take a trip to this cute little locale. 17 N Franklin St, Nyack, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nuztb_0hnot1sc00
Boxer Donuts

The Kneaded Bread - The kneaded bread is known for having amazing bread and you can add amazing donuts to that list. Cake doughnuts in plain, cinnamon and powdered sugar is perfect to dunk in their perfect house blend coffee into. These decadent donuts are only available on the weekends, so make sure to add that on your calendar. 181 N Main St, Port Chester, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hx628_0hnot1sc00
Kneaded Bread

Mad Donuts - These big and billowy doughnuts have hit the food scene in true pop up shop form. With a menu like raspberry, cardamom jam bun, vanilla bean glazed, peaches and cream and vegan lemon cream is just to give you an idea of what exactly you’re dealing with here, a major mind blowing flavor experience. Follow them on Instagram to see where they will pop up next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQNPk_0hnot1sc00
MAD Donut Shop

Beascake's Bakery - Just the display case alone is filled with their regular and mini donuts is total eye candy. These little donuts are topped with anything you can think of, M and M’s, biscotti, rainbow cookies and that’s just only a couple. But once you try these baddies, you’ll become obsessed in no time and make a trip to this bakery for more than just donuts. 575 Main St, Armonk, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WgUGx_0hnot1sc00
Beascake's Bakery

Sweet and Salty Queens - When you look at these donuts in real life, they’re too perfect looking to eat but you won’t be able to resist a bite. Gluten free and vegan, these fancy looking donuts will kill that craving and you won’t even notice a difference from a regular gluten doughnut. 922 Main St, Peekskill, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCeBW_0hnot1sc00
Sweet and Salty Queens

Side Door Donuts - In Larchmont on the side of Billy and Pete’s burger spot. Only available on saturday and sunday from 9 to 1pm. These delicious and fun mini doughnuts come in a variety of flavors or you can make a request of your very own toppings. Also, you wouldn’t want to miss out on their donut cakes that could make a huge hit at your next party. Side Door Entrance, 121 Myrtle Blvd, Larchmont, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QuXpc_0hnot1sc00
Side Door Donuts

Ossining Bakery - This long-standing bakery located in Ossining has been a local bakery favorite for years in this small rivertown. But the publicity on their doughnuts have been heard from many towns over. Known to sell out before noon, the selection of fritters, bowties, glazed and jelly just to name a few are the donuts that keeps everyone coming back for more. 50 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQdaJ_0hnot1sc00
Ossining Bakery

Looking for more restaurant and fun local event recommendations? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# best donuts# best donuts in westchester NY# best doughnuts# best doughnuts in Westchester # Best bakeries in westchester N

Comments / 1

Published by

Food Blogger for Westchester NY and Connecticut area. Indulging in all things local and delicious:)

Westchester County, NY
152 followers

More from Girl Eats Westchester

Westchester County, NY

All the Oktoberfest Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY

Oktoberfest is just around the corner and here is a list of places to go in Westchester county that you won’t want to miss. A day, a week or a month of Oktoberfest made beers, pretzels, lederhosen and lots of fun with friends and family is certainly on the lineup for an epic Oktoberfest for this year.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

9 Best Dairy and Vegan Ice Cream Shops in Westchester County, NY

Everyone should know where the closest and best ice cream spots are at all times just in case a serious craving pops up and let’s face it, an ice cream craving can literally pop up anytime. From personal experience, it’s probably best to know where all the highly rated local ice cream shops are in Westchester, NY. Because you just never know, It’s better to be prepared.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Read full story
Westchester County, NY

11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NY

Aahhhh coffee, music to my taste buds. Who doesn’t enjoy a good cup of joe when they wake up or just anytime of day for that matter. Westchester county is nothing short of coffee houses and more and more keep opening up every month! Here are my list of the best coffee houses you have to try!

Read full story
1 comments
Westchester County, NY

The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy