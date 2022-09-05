Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.

Barton Orchards - In recent events there was an unfortunate accident that just occured in Barton Orchards, where two of their major buildings caught fire. But this amazing landmark farm will prevail and stay open for the most popular time of year! Since none of their crops or animals were harmed, they decided to keep the long tradition and open it for all the fans that have been coming here for years. Apple picking will still commence! With a variety of different apple trees to pick from, you’ll get plump and crisp apples perfect for eating right off the branch, baking a delicious apple pie and pretty much anything else you’re planning on making with apples. This year a lot of New Yorkers will be rallying around Barton Orchards to help get this very popular site back on its feet to give the best apple picking season ever. Filled with fun and festive fall and halloween theater productions on the weekends, comes equipped with a corn maze, petting zoo and everything you can ask for the perfect fall apple picking day trip. 63 Apple Tree Ln, Poughquag, NY

Barton Orchards

Salinger’s Orchard - Right off Hardscrabble rd in Brewster, this small apple orchard and farmstand is tucked away on a small and narrow street perched right on top of a hill. Salinger’s is known for their home baked pies and apple cider doughnuts. Here they have an amazing selection of gourds, pumpkins and everything to decorate the house with. Their apple cider doughnuts are one of the first to sell out but in the meantime while baking some more, you can visit The Cookery’s chef David Dibari’s food bus offering delicious and hearty sandwiches while enjoying the view. 230 Guinea Rd, Brewster, NY

Salinger's Orchard

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard - Harvest Moon is a tourist and local spot offering plenty to do such as yoga, fall festivals on the weekends and of course can’t forget apple picking. With the apple orchard down the road and the cider tasting room, this is a great place that’s still in Westchester but feels like you’ve spent the day in upstate New York. Hardscrabble Cider is their homegrown cidery attached to the market where they make their own cider and popular drinks such as a cider mimosa and an orchard bloody mary that can not be missed, with lots of fun events including live bands, pizza night and lots of food trucks on site. This popular spot is a definite must visit. 130 Hardscrabble Rd, North Salem, NY

Harvest Moon Orchards

Fishkill Farms - Fall harvest festivals are in full swing at Fishkill farms for the next 8 weekends with live music, apple picking and other fun fall activities. This farm has a variety of apple trees to pick from, right now everyone is raving about their first crop of chestnut apples, which are tiny and sweet and very popular with the locals. Reservations are required for apple picking and to join the other festivities, so I would suggest getting on their website to get the full fall experience fast! 9 Fishkill Farm Rd, Hopewell Junction, NY

Fishkill Farms

Greig Farm - Located in Red Hook, this family owned farm has lots of fun festivities for the kids like feeding koi fish, playing with goats and everything in between. a cute little house on the premises, called the schoolhouse, is available to stay overnight on the farm if you’re craving that farm life just for a night or two. A market is onsite carrying all gourmet cheeses and cured sausages from the local dairy farms. 227 Pitcher Ln, Red Hook, NY

Greig Farm

Lawrence Farms and Orchards - This farm is nestled right over the other side of the Hudson in Newburgh with a spectacular view over the Hudson Valley. Lawrence Farms has a variety of apple trees to pick from as well as other notable fruit to pick as well, such as pears, corn, turnips and beets and everything else ready to harvest this time of year. On their website, they provide a super handy and useful map to direct you to all the prime picking spots for whatever you’re looking to get that day. 306 Frozen Ridge Rd, Newburgh, NY

Lawrence Farms and Orchards

Apple Ridge Orchards- This ideal orchard offers everything an apple orchard has and more! A spooky night movie feature for the kiddos after spending the day pumpkin picking, Hay rides and a sunflower farm to pick your own sunflowers are always a big attraction and you can’t miss their live honey making beehive that they sell at the market. 101 Jessup Rd, Warwick, NY

Apple Ridge Orchards

Looking for more restaurant recommendations and fun activities in the area? Follow Girl Eats Westchester and be in the know with what’s happening in Westchester and Fairfield county.