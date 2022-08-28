The 7 Best Spots for Wings in Westchester County, NY

Sometimes we’re in the mood for an order of delicious and tasty chicken wings and with so many restaurants and pubs in this part of New York state, you don’t know where to go to fill that wing craving. Here are the top 7 best spots for wings that are finger licking good in Westchester county.

Candlelight Inn- This chicken wing establishment has been around since 1955 and has been thriving ever since. This cash only dive bar has all the original flavors of mild, hot, extra hot, chernobyl, teriyaki with some new additions of scampi, bourbon honey and garlic parm. If you like combining flavors, definitely place an order of hot teriyaki wings, this is a popular pairing. Total side note, try the potato skins while you’re there. Seriously, the best. Scarsdale, NY.

Rooster’s Wings and Brew- Located in a cute little red house, don’t let the size of this place fool you with the large selection of wings this northern Westchester spot carries. Offering small to large orders of 40 wings on the spot. A long list of flavors that you’ve never seen before like Pineapple rum, sweet and spicy plum, jalapeno cheddar and mango habanero wing sauces and offers a good list of dry rubs too. There is a long list of other good food on the go. Definitely worth a trip and check out if you’re in the area. Mohegan Lake, NY.

Uncle Henry’s Bar and Grill- A sports bar filled with the best pub grub this side of Westchester county. This Menu has everything you can think of to fill your belly while watching the game or just coming in to hang out after work. Uncle Harry’s flavor selections offer buffalo mild, hot and extra hot options on their extensive menu of other delicious finger foods. This place has a happy hour from Monday- Friday that can’t be missed. Harrison, NY.

Sherwood’s Restaurant- this place has been an institution in Larchmont since 1989 and what has put this gem on the map are their ribs. But in the last few years their chicken wing game has become strong and garnered a lot of attention for Westchesterites to flock at this beloved restaurant. The talked about no fuss wings come in just one classic spicy and smoky flavor and after one bite, you’ll see what all the hype is about. Larchmont, NY.

Cravwings- Located in Yonkers, this Korean chicken wing spot has hit the chicken wing business with some tasty and literally irresistible wings- double fried with a crispy skin and juicy meat and your pick from soy garlic, hot pepper soy and thai sweet chili just to name a few. These are wings you’ll be coming back for. It’s a 25 minute wait, so I suggest ordering beforehand and ordering the biggest size they have. Yonkers, NY.

NY Firehouse Grille- There is no beating this place when it comes to wing flavors. Over 50 flavors, this is probably the longest list of different wing flavors that I’ve ever come across. The list is full of dry rubs and wing sauces, you have to go on their website to check it out yourself. The Firehouse Grill also offers a long menu of other delicious options from a variety of loaded fries that would just pair perfectly with a nice order of chicken wings. Peekskill, NY.

BBQ Chicken Hartsdale- Lots of good reviews came in for this spot located in the Hmart shopping center in Hartsdale. Offering not only wings but also the whole chicken and boneless wings. Cheesling dishes and Gangham style wings are just a few flavorful options to mention. Their popular pick is the BB wings that are flavored in a spicy red chili batter that everyone raves about. Plus, the portions are very generous. Hartsdale, NY.

