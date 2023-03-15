Chicken jambalaya/ Photo by Gin Lee

Chicken jambalaya

Jambalaya is a dish of American Creole and Cajun rice inspired by the cultures of France, Africa, and Spain. It can be served as a one-pot meal or with corn on the cob and cornbread as an accompaniment.

For my jambalaya today, I will be using chicken, but you can add shrimp, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, duck, etc. too.

Chicken jambalaya/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of canola oil

1-½ cups of long-grain rice

3 pounds of boneless, skinless, cooked chicken, diced into bite-sized pieces

2 cups of chicken broth

2 teaspoons of Old Bay seasoning

1 red onion, finely diced

2 bell peppers, diced

½ teaspoon of seasoning salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon of chili powder

½ teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of chives

1 teaspoon of celery flakes

½ teaspoon of dried oregano

2 teaspoons of minced garlic

4 tablespoons of tomato paste

1-15-ounce can of red beans or pinto beans

1 tomato, diced

Instructions:

Add the canola oil into a large Dutch oven and heat the oil over a medium-high burner. Then add the diced onion and diced bell peppers. Cook for about six minutes until they become tender.

Now, stir in the prepared chicken pieces and add the seasoning salt, freshly ground black pepper, chili powder, smoked paprika, chives, minced garlic, celery flakes, oregano, and tomato paste. Stir well.

Preparing chicken jambalaya in a large Dutch oven/ Photo by Gin Lee

Next, add the chicken broth, diced tomatoes, long grain rice, beans, and Old Bay seasoning. Turn the heat to medium-low. Then cover your Dutch oven with a lid and cook for twenty-five minutes. When the liquid has thickened and the rice has become tender, your jambalaya is done. Serve with corn on the cob and cornbread, and enjoy!

Note:

Want additional flavor? Add cooked andouille sausage, smoked sausage, shrimp, crawfish, duck, turkey, ham, scallions, and diced celery.