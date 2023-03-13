Sprouting split green peas/ Photo by Gin Lee

Sprouting split green peas

Now is the perfect time to begin sprouting our seeds for gardening. I have been sprouting split green peas this week for planting, but they can also be consumed for eating once they're sprouted.

So, for this article, I will walk you through my techniques for sprouting split green peas. However, you can sprout any type of peas, beans, or lentils in a sprouting jar using the same technique.

Instructions on how to sprout split peas, whole peas, beans, and lentils:

Wash and rinse a half cup of green split peas. Make sure that you pick out any dirt or stone pebbles. Place the rinsed peas in a quart-sized sprouting jar.

Add three cups of water, then cover the jar with your sprouting lid. Allow the peas to soak overnight.

The following day, drain the water out of the jar. Rinse your peas well with clean water. (I have done this four times.) Then turn the jar at an angle over a towel, smashed aluminum can, or plate to allow the peas to drain and let air circulate into them.

Repeat the steps of rinsing and draining two times daily. Do this until your sprouts are grown to your preferred length.

Wash and drain your sprouts for a while before cooking them, and allow them to drain thoroughly before placing them inside storage containers.

You can store your new sprouts in your refrigerator for up to one week. Toss in the compost after one week.

Day 1 after soaking the peas overnight

Day 1 sprouting split green peas/ Photo by Gin Lee

The split peas have swollen a lot overnight. I have just drained and rinsed them for the first time (after allowing them to soak overnight). While they do look different since they've soaked, they're not sprouting just yet. Remember, it's just been twenty-four hours since I first placed them in the sprouting jar.

Day 2

Day 2 sprouting split green peas/ Photo by Gin Lee

So, it's now the second day of sprouting. I just added water and rinsed my sprouts for the first time today. They will get rinsed again this evening. You can see in my photo above that my split peas are beginning to sprout. They're also beginning to change in color, and this is completely normal.

Day 3

Day 3 sprouting split green peas/ Photo by Gin Lee

Since my sprouts are doing well, I moved them to a lit area inside my green room. Doing this will help them grow stronger. (I placed a couple on my sprouting lid so that you can see they're definitely sprouting on day three.)

Day 4

Day 4 split green peas sprouts/ Photo by Gin Lee

At this stage, you can let them grow bigger sprouts, cook them in a stir-fry, or take it one step further and plant them.

Planting seed sprouts in soil

All the seeds may or may not sprout. Since I am using split peas, there are a few that didn't, and that's normal. Pick out the seeds that didn't sprout and toss them into your compost.

Using your fingers, create a one-inch deep hole in the prepared soil for each bean sprout.

Place each seed sprout carefully into the prepared holes. Making sure that the newly sprouted roots are planted straight downward.

These sprouts are the roots. The shoots are located at the top of the seed, make sure this part is pointed upwards.

Depending on the type of seedlings you're planting, they should be spaced a few inches apart. Spacing them apart allows the new root systems to grow properly.

Now, fill each hole with soil, but be gentle. Do not compress the soil or put too much soil on top of your sprouted seeds. Too much weight will break their tender roots.

Next, water the area so that the first three inches of soil are dampened, not soaking wet. The soil should stay slightly moist throughout the growing season but should never be overwatered.

Water weekly, and try not to get water on the leaves once they've sprouted up.