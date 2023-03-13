Refreshing mango punch/ Photo by Gin Lee

Today, I am making a pitcher of homemade mango punch. The drink is thick, sweet, and deliciously yummy. It can be served in a glass, with or without ice. The punch is truly refreshing.

Note:

I use grapefruit juice as one of the ingredients. If you can't have grapefruit due to your medications, please leave it out of your punch. Add another tropical juice as a substitute.

Fresh mango/ Photo by Gin Lee

Ingredients:

4-6 mango's, peeled, pitted, and chopped

1 cup of pineapple juice, store-bought, or fresh juiced

1 grapefruit, juiced

1 orange, juiced

½ cup of sweetener, or sugar (I used Splenda)

1 cup of cold water (optional)

Instructions:

Preparing the fruit/ Photo by Gin Lee

First, prepare the fruit by washing it well. Peel and pit the mangos. Then chop the mango's flesh up into small pieces.

In a blender, add the mango's, pineapple juice, and the juice from a grapefruit and an orange. Blend until the mangoes are liquefied.

The juice can be strained if you prefer, or the pulp can be left in the juice for added nourishment.

Then add the sweetener, water; combine well. (Water is optional. I prefer adding it just to thin the juice down.)

Next, pour the mango juice into a pitcher and refrigerate it until it's cold. Then serve and enjoy!

Note:

If you don't have a blender, use a potato masher, or a fork to mash the mangos to bits. Then add the other ingredients, and stir well.

The punch can also be served on ice.

During the summer months and on special occasions, I like to make this recipe in a large punch bowl and add diet ginger-ale with scoops of rainbow sherbet to the punch. The juice is also really good, served over a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a bowl.