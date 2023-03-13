Universal frosting/ Photo by Gin Lee

Universal Frosting

Today, I want to share a frosting recipe that is completely universal. It can be used on cakes, cookies, honeybuns, etc.. Since the frosting starts out being white, you can add different flavoring to it to create delightful flavored frostings. Such as chocolate, strawberry, cherries, etc..

To create a thinner frosting for cinnamon rolls, honey buns, and cookies, all you'll need to do is add a little more milk to the frosting.

Ingredients:

4 cups of sugar-free powdered sugar, or powdered sugar

1 cup of Crisco shortening, or other vegetable shortening

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

4-6 tablespoons of cold milk

Instructions:

Mixing the shortening to make it fluffy/ Photo by Gin Lee

In a large bowl, add your shortening and pure vanilla extract; whip the shortening until it is loose and fluffy.

Adding sugar-free powdered sugar to the shortening mixture/ Photo by Gin Lee

Now, start by adding the powdered sugar (one cup at a time). Mix for a minute after adding each cup.

Next, slowly add in your milk. Add enough to loosen up the thickness of the frosting until it reaches the consistency that you desire.

I generally start out by adding two tablespoons of milk and then gradually add more when needed. For some cakes, I prefer the frosting to be thicker, so I end up using less milk. While there are other times that I need a thinner frosting. In those instances, I add more milk.

Note:

To create easy flavored frosting, use pureed fruit, cocoa powder, flavoring such as extracts, or any flavor of dry pudding and dry jello mixes.

And for the cherry lovers, maraschino cherries diced and added to the frosting creates a perfect cherry chip frosting.

You can also crush cookies and candy bars to add in the frosting.